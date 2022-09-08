ENGLEWOOD – Teamwork.
That is the word Lemon Bay head coach Patrick Auer thought best described the Manta Rays' victory Thursday against DeSoto County.
With the its attack and back row on point from the start, Lemon Bay swept DeSoto, 25-5, 25-20, 25-13.
Lemon Bay seemed to have all the momentum from the start, with the DeSoto hitters having trouble finding their groove throughout the match. The DeSoto attack sent free balls Lemon Bay's way, which the Mantas capitalized on.
The Manta Rays combined for 36 kills, tied with their second-best performance so far this season. Middle hitter Taylor Orris led the team with 11, followed by Ocean Roth's 10.
The Lemon Bay offense would not have been as successful without its back row feeding the ball to setter Lilly Abbott. She distributed 33 assists.
“It’s huge if you can’t get the first pass on a serve, and the first-ball kill,” Auer said. “We get the ball over and we get a kill, we get a point, we get the ball back. It’s something we practice all the time, getting that first-ball kill.”
The Manta Rays have now won three matches on as many consecutive nights, sweeping all three opponents. They have won six consecutive matches, overall.
Next week, the Manta Rays face Gulf Coast, the team that handed them their lone loss so far this season. Auer said his team is ready for the Sharks.
“We were a little shocked when they (Gulf Coast) came here (Lemon Bay),” Auer said. “We were not quite ready for it, but I think we will be ready. We are going to do fine.”
Indians win home opener
Venice head coach Brian Wheatley made his Indians' squad wait until the third week of the season to finally play a match on their home floor.
It turned out to be worth the wait for Venice and a packed house at the TeePee on Thursday night.
An electric atmosphere and a dominant front line greeted visiting Braden River. Summer Kohler — playing her first home game at The Teepee — and the Indians rewarded the faithful with a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-17, 25-13) of the Pirates in an early season battle of two of the area’s top teams.
Venice used a 12-0 run that was fueled by kills and three aces by Jayda Lanham to cruise to a first-set win. Kohler and fellow outside hitters Charley Goberville, Hilary Hupp and Leah Bartlett broke open a tight battle in the early stages of the second set to lead Venice to the 25-17 win.
Kohler erased Braden River’s only lead of the night with a kill at 3-2 in the second set. The sophomore, who attended Imagine School at North Port until this year, put an exclamation point on the match with a kill on the final point of the third set — her 21st of the night.
“We had a really great week of practice and I focused in on what I had to do,” Kohler said. “I think everyone focusing on what they had to do made everyone play better. This team is full of girls that have been welcoming and it makes playing with the team more fun ... and that encourages everyone to be better.”
Venice travels to Sarasota to face Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.