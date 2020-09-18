ENGLEWOOD - Jason Hogan scored on two long touchdown runs and the Lemon Bay High football team ground Oasis into submission to notch its first win of the season, a 49-7 victory Friday at Veterans Stadium.
Hogan scored on a 91-yard touchdown run for Lemon Bay (1-1) following a stalled Sharks drive to make the score 21-0 early in the second quarter, and after having another long run nullified by a penalty, went out two plays later and scored from 68 yards out to make it 27-0.
Oasis (1-2) was able to avoid a running clock at halftime after trailing 35-0, thanks to a long touchdown throw from Toby Kellner. But the Sharks couldn't stop the inevitable as the Mantas' Austin Andrle scored on two touchdown runs to force a running clock in the third quarter.
Kaleb Smith blocked a punt and returned it for the final touchdown, forcing Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell to deliver on his promise of a steak dinner for a special teams touchdown.
Key plays: The 91-yard run by Hogan was a back-breaker after Oasis looked to be getting back in the game. His second long run after having an earlier one called back made it 27-0.
Key stats: Hogan had 205 yards rushing in a little more than a half for the Mantas, who rushed for 403 yards as a team as Oasis played with three safeties to prevent the pass. Henry Schouten scored a touchdown and had an interception. Kaleb Smith blocked a punt and returned it for another score. Kellner had 69 yards rushing
What it means: Winning a game you're supposed to win is always a good thing. Lemon Bay did it with 30 yards and a cloud of dust. It did everything right. Oasis was completely fooled by Lemon Bay’s running attack after the Mantas went pass happy in its opener. Both teams were on opposite sides in terms of preparation.
Quotes: "It was a great week of preparation. Cause and effect. When you prepare and show up and put in the work, good things happen like tonight," Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell.
