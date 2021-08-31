ENGLEWOOD – Good thing Sean Strickland likes to run.
The Lemon Bay volleyball assistant coach will be jogging 10 laps Wednesday afternoon while the rest of the Manta Rays look on following their achievement Tuesday night against Charlotte.
In a textbook matchup of a power-hitting offense against a stingy defense, Lemon Bay swept the Tarpons by outlasting them, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20. In the process, the Mantas gave their head coach, Pat Auer, his first-ever win against the county rivals.
“Eight years,” he said. “We won a set at a tournament once where we took second place. One set in eight years.”
The two teams engaged in marathon volleys, each pulling off improbable defensive plays to keep the ball alive. But it was Lemon Bay’s constant barrage of heavy hitting up front that eventually found its way through the Tarpons’ blanket coverage.
The Tarpons (1-2) also shot themselves in the foot a few times while serving.
“We couldn’t play defensively and our servicing was off,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “We just didn’t defend and it’s going to go like that; it’s going to go up and down.”
Lemon Bay fell behind in all three sets before pushing its way past Charlotte. The typically strong hitting of Presley Engelauf and Taylor Orris was complemented by Elexis Lamparello, Ocean Roth and Gabi Crespo.
“Charlotte plays phenomenal and we got down in the beginning all three games, got a little bit behind, but we persevered,” Auer said. “I know Presley, Taylor and Elexis in the middle, they were all good, but I think Gabi and Ocean were just on fire.”
Crespo had six kills in the first and third sets, finishing with 14 for the match. Orris had five kills in the first and second sets, finishing with 11. Roth had three each in the second and third and Engelauf came up big in the third set with seven.
“We have a right side, we have an outside, we have everything,” Roth said. “We’re doing really good things this season. We’re in the proper spots out there.”
Perhaps no player pulled off the right spot at the right time routine better than Kendall Steinert. She distributed 41 assists and had 24 digs.
The Mantas improved to 4-0 on the season and has their sights set on loftier goals after passing what they believe to be their first true test.
“We were pretty fired up. Last year it was kind of a close game, but we lost,” Roth said. “This year, we want to go undefeated the whole year.”
For Charlotte, Jalynn Gardner was a bright spot. Pressed into her first varsity duty with Briana Bynoe out of action, she recorded nine kills and four blocks. Kristen Lowers had 16 assists, 16 digs and nine kills. Alex Vega had 24 digs.
Next up for Charlotte is LaBelle on Thursday while Lemon Bay will have the rest of the week off to think of other ways to make Strickland run.
Throughout the season, Strickland has leveled a standing threat of making the Mantas run five laps if a match goes five sets. If the Mantas sweep, Strickland must run five laps. When Lemon Bay was closing in on the rare sweep of Charlotte, he upped the ante, offering to run 10 laps should the Mantas pull it off.
“But he’s a runner, so 10 laps is not anything to him,” Roth said. “Next week, we’re going to have to make it 15.”
