PORT CHARLOTTE — They’re as ready as they’ll ever be.
Lemon Bay tuned up for Monday’s match against Venice by throttling Port Charlotte and Naples on Saturday, improving to 20-1 on the season.
Against an undermanned Pirates squad, the Mantas scored 12 of the match’s first 13 points and rolled to a 25-8, 25-7 victory.
Against Naples, it was more of the same. Lemon Bay raced out to a 21-5 lead in the first game, en route to a 25-6 win, then took the match with a 25-8 finale that was finished off by the Mantas’ reserves.
“That second game against Naples, it was 3-2, but we just poured it on again,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said.
Actually, Naples managed to knot the score at 6-6 before Lemon Bay rattled off the next 15 points.
“We’ve been practicing a lot of serving; hard serves and good serves,” Auer said. “We’re just excited for Monday. Monday’s going to be huge for us. It’s going to be fun.”
Auer and the Mantas have made no attempt at hiding their eagerness to take on Venice. Shortly after the Mantas improved to 10-0 with a sweep of North Port on Sept. 22, Venice took note of the growing confidence in the Mantas fan base on Twitter.
On Sept. 23, the Venice volleyball Twitter account tweeted “Be careful what you wish for.”
Moments later, Venice announced it would be making the short trip to Englewood.
Auer said the two schools had been kicking around a match for about a week when it all came together on that day. Lemon Bay promptly launched a countdown graphic on its social media accounts, touting the meeting as the “Battle of the Bay.”
While the Mantas are having a breakout season, Venice is having a typical one – dominant as ever. The Indians’ bruising slate has yielded a 15-7 record, but that has been good enough to be ranked No. 22 in the state overall and No. 7 in Class 7A. Lemon Bay is No. 61 overall and No. 7 in Class 4A.
“They’re a seasoned team,” Auer said of Venice. “Anything we throw at them, they’re going to pick up.”
With that in mind, Auer said Saturday’s matches were about maintaining intensity on every point.
“Sometimes when you win a game (by a lopsided score), you kind of let go. We can’t do that,” Auer said. “Venice isn’t going to let us do that. We’re just going to have to keep fighting and keep fighting, so I told them in practice, we’re going to do whatever we can do (on Saturday).”
The Mantas have dropped just four games, two coming in their lone loss to Canterbury, the state’s No. 40 overall team. The meeting with Venice kicks off a rugged final week of the regular season for the Mantas, who will play Imagine on Tuesday before Thursday’s regular-season finale against No. 31 Bradenton Christian.
“Two top-50 teams in the last week,” Auer said. “It’s what we need before the playoffs.”
