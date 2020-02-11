ENGLEWOOD - For 35 nerve-wracking minutes in the second half of the Region 4A-2 girls soccer quarterfinal, Lemon Bay clung to a 2-1 lead, before two late goals gave the Manta Rays a 4-1 victory over Cypress Creek Tuesday night at Veterans Stadium.
The win gives Lemon Bay a spot in Friday’s semifinals, but it was a little too close for comfort for coach Katie Cooke.
“We didn’t play our cleanest game that we’ve played but they were able to finish the job anyway,” Cooke said. “I would have liked them to be a little cleaner out of the back and a little bit sharper with their passes, but at the end of the day we still got the job done and that’s what matters.”
The Coyotes from Wesley Chapel were late arriving and the game finally got underway 40 minutes late. It took just five minutes for the Mantas to take the lead as Lauren Ragazzone headed the ball past the Cypress Creek goalkeeper off a corner kick by Jacoby Maldonado. Zoe Melo made it 2-0 24 minutes later with an assist from Sophia Cherniak as the Cypress Creek defender fell down, but Emily Dominguez got the Coyotes on the board with five minutes to go before the half making the halftime score 2-1.
The goal seemed to inspire Cypress Creek in the second half, as the Coyotes put more pressure on the Lemon Bay defense and goalkeeper Taylor Mason. The Mantas missed a couple of chances to add on to the lead until Melo was fouled in the penalty area with 5:12 left and awarded a penalty shot, which she put into the left corner of the net to give Lemon Bay a 3-1 lead and a huge sigh of relief.
“I could hear everyone breathing in the stands, they were waiting for it,” Melo said. “I think we started off nervous because we’ve never played them before and we’ve never played anyone that’s played them. So we weren’t sure, and we started off nervous but then we got our shape toward the second half and we all held our positions more strongly.”
Hanna Cislo added another goal with three minutes left with an assist from Ragazzone and Lemon Bay (19-2) was on the way to the Regional semifinals.
“I think the delay in starting had a little bit of an effect,” Cooke said. “The nerves are so high with these games that the longer that emotional turmoil goes on, it drains them of energy. So even though we tried to keep them calm, it’a a hard thing to battle.
"It’s not so much the physical aspect as the emotional roller coaster. We’re excited, we’re ready to go, and now we have to wait an hour so I think the played a little bit into their fatigue towards the second half.”
The top-seeded Mantas will host Nature Coast Tech, a 2-0 winner over Weeki Wachee, on Friday night.
