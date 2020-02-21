JACKSONVILLE — It was a mix of smiles, jokes and a tinge of disappointment as the Lemon Bay girls soccer team gathered after Friday’s state semifinal loss.
Put in a less-than-ideal position with their top keeper suffering a knee injury in the regional final, there wasn’t much need to let an 8-0 loss to Bishop Kenny bring them down.
It was far from their expectations, even with the injury, but after a 21-win season that saw Lemon Bay go two rounds further than any previous Manta team, there was plenty of positives to reflect on.
“Going into the season we didn’t really know what to expect,” said junior Lauren Ragazzone, who finished with 42 goals. “We weren’t sure how we would work together, but we worked really well and made it this far. We know what it takes to get here and we just want to be playing in the state finals next year.”
As the frigid air rolled in off the St. Johns River, Bishop Kenny, also making their debut in the final four, wasted little time, pushing a goal passed fill-in keeper Kylie Robbins in the 7th minute.
Shortly after, the Lady Crusaders struck again with Ryan Magee bending a corner kick into the net to make it 2-0. She later sent a free kick in from roughly 30-yards out to make it 3-0.
The Lady Mantas struggled defensively to keep the ball out of the box, which put more pressure on Robbins, who hadn’t played keeper all season.
Bishop Kenny added two more before halftime to give them a five-goal cushion.
“Losing Taylor (Mason) right before your semifinal state match, it puts the team in a place mentally that’s tough,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “Then poor Kylie, who’s a starting outside midfielder, we put her in a tough spot. She stepped into a role that’s hard to come in to. But we didn’t do things on the field the way that we should have.”
Offensively, Lemon Bay struggled to get keep possession and only got a few decent looks on net. One came in the early part of the first half on a Hannah Cislo breakaway, but the ball curved too far and went out of play.
Another came late in the second half with Melo getting a look at an open net, but the ball was deflected.
“We’re not used to teams pressuring us as fast as this team did,” Ragazzone said. “Right when we got the ball they were right on our backs and that was one of the hardest things to get over.”
Bishop Kenny added three more goals in the second half to force a mercy rule. Sophia Hayag had a hat trick on the night and Chloe Shaw got the final score.
It was a disheartening ending for the Lady Mantas, but as district champs and one of the last four teams standing in Class 4A, a new bar has now been set for Lemon Bay soccer.
“They came out and played hard until the last minute and had a phenomenal season,” Cooke said. “I can’t be upset about this season. I’m so proud of the hard work these goals have put in, breaking down barriers that people really didn’t expect Lemon Bay to do.
“It’s always the first one that’s hardest, so I’m hoping that after this, it will be a mentality at Lemon Bay that we’re capable of doing these things.”
