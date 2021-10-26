ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay defeated Nature Coast Tech by a score of 25-8, 25-14, 25-13 on Tuesday night to win their Region 4A-2 quarterfinal volleyball match.
That’s it. Nothing to see here.
“I watched film on them and they play slow,” Manta Rays senior Kendall Steinert said of the visiting team. “It was pretty much as slow as tonight.
“When we play slow teams, we play slower because the energy isn’t there. It’s just not fun. We’ll still get points, still get kills … the student section was quiet.”
In all three sets, Lemon Bay jumped out to a large lead, drifted a bit in the middle, then closed out the Sharks with a flurry.
“We had no idea what to expect from there, so it was just the little things,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “We knew where to serve. They had some good hitters, but once we started blocking them, they started trying to go over it.
“At the end, the one girl got a couple of them in on us, so we had to make a couple of adjustments, then we were good to go.”
If not for what appeared to be an extended lecture by an official to the Lemon Bay bench concerning the long and decorated history of proper player substitution, the match would have ended in less than an hour.
The Mantas (25-2), have made a name for themselves this season with their high-energy play and hyper-engaged student section, but neither of those attributes were on display Tuesday night. Steinert said a big reason for the library-like atmosphere beyond the Sharks’ style of play was the one Manta who wasn’t there – Grace Egloff missed Tuesday’s match with the flu.
“She would have been a big part of tonight because she talks and she’s all over the floor,” Steinert said. “We were just really quiet today.
“Yesterday’s practice wasn’t very good, either. We have a week until our next game, so we’ll work at practice and really get things right. We need to work on some stuff, like our serve-receive and our blocking.”
And so it went for Lemon Bay, taking its first step along the playoff road. Next up for the Mantas is a home date with Weeki Wachee on Tuesday in the region semifinals.
“They’re all looking ahead and it’s, no, we have to take it one game at a time,” Auer said. “I don’t care what happens. We don’t know what’s going to happen between Weeki Wachee and Port Charlotte, Academy of the Holy Names is playing DeSoto … anything can happen. We don’t know, nobody knows, so it’s one game at a time and we’re home next Tuesday. That’s it.”
Pirates fall short in 5
At Weeki Wachee, the No. 6 seed Port Charlotte had No. 3 Weeki Wachee on the brink of elimination before the Hornets rallied back for a five-set victory.
The Pirates (8-16) dropped the first set 25-21, but stormed back to take the next two sets, 25-18 and 28-26. The Hornets (19-4) then took the fourth, 25-17, to set up the 15-point final set, which they won, 15-10.
Weeki Wachee will travel to Lemon Bay on Tuesday for a Region 4A-2 semifinal match.
DeSoto County falls to top seed
At Tampa, top-seeded Academy of the Holy Names swept visiting DeSoto County 25-16, 25-7, 25-14, ending the Bulldogs’ season for the second consecutive year.
The Bulldogs finished the year with a 12-15 record. AHN (18-8) will play host to either Sebring or Tarpon Springs in Tuesday’s other Region 4A-2 semifinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.