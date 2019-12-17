Sun Correspondent
ENGLEWOOD — At the beginning of the Lemon Bay High School boys soccer season, head coach Mark Hertz seriously considered putting star Alex Carabes on defense.
It took roughly 10 minutes into the team’s first game for Hertz to change his mind. Carabes started to score goals in bunches and hasn’t stopped since.
The senior striker is setting a Gretzky-esque pace, having scored 18 goals in nine games, including three Monday against Oasis in a 6-1 win which saw the Manta Rays get off to a slow start before exploding for all their goals in the second half.
Carabes said he knew the pressure was on for him to be the focal point of the attack.
“I knew it was my job to do that because as a senior striker we didn’t have guys like Blake Dean or Ben Crumpton, so it was my job to do that, I had to step up,” Carabes said.
Carabes has been on varsity all four years, and only made varsity because Hertz, who was then an assistant, saw his size and thought he was an upperclassman.
“Emilio Baradith and I were selecting the varsity team. Alex was already the same size as now and we assumed varsity. We didn’t know he was a freshman until two months into the season,” Hertz said.
After a bit role as a freshman, Carabes came on strong as a sophomore. Filling in for an injured Ben Crumpton as striker, he scored 15 goals.
With Crumpton back last season, Carabes moved to center and left-mid and became the main feeder for Crumpton’s 20-goal season, while still scoring nine goals.
Carabes was expecting to be the go-to man on offense going into this season. However, Hertz, who had just taken over as head coach, asked him in preconditioning if he wanted to try defense.
“I told him that was not what I planned on doing. I never liked playing defense and never really even played it. I wanted to be the striker because I know I could score goals,” Carabes said.
Hertz said he was worried who was going to step up and be the goal scorer with the issues he had on defense, especially after All-County defender Adam Berry blew out his knee before the season.
“We lost some of the defense, so I considered putting Alex back there. But after the preseason game against Evangelical Christian and through the first few games, Alex stood out,” Hertz said. “He was team leader and the one who could drive the ball through the net.”
It seems the best defense sometimes is a killer offense. But despite the success, Hertz said Alex’s confidence should not be mistaken for arrogance.
“He’s humble, gives his best effort, and always tries hard,” Hertz said. “I have him in my English class and works hard there,” Hertz said.
With the exception of a 4-0 loss to Venice, Carabes has scored in every game for the 7-1-1 Manta Rays, setting the team up to become one of the most successful in school history.
Carabes said despite a tougher schedule in the second half of the season, he believes he should be able to keep up the pace.
“That’s the plan. I don’t see why I can’t. We have some tough games coming up, but we’re getting better and better and don’t see why we would slow down,” Carabes said.
