When looking at the Lemon Bay boys basketball roster, one guy hovers above the rest whether he wants to or not.
With a roster that currently features just two other players over 6-foot-4, 6-foot-8 forward Caleb Geisendorfer is often looked upon to lead the Mantas. He’s the biggest and most polished
It’s a burden he bears willingly, but doesn’t like being viewed as the guy for Lemon Bay. He tries not to play hero ball, rather he enjoys drawing the defense in and opening up space for his teammates.
“I’m just trying to play for my team and help them out,” Geisendorfer said. “I’m gonna do what I can do fo the team, but at the same time, I want to be able to help my team out as much as I can. I don’t want people to look at me as the only player, I’m obviously gonna get my looks, but I want the team to be involved with everything.”
Geisendorfer transferred in from Colorado prior to last season and instantly bolstered the Mantas’ roster. He averaged 14 points and eight rebounds as a junior.
When preparing for his final season at Lemon Bay, Geisendorfer wanted to elevate his competition. He joined the Liberty Edge Elite, a travel team out of Sarasota with mostly recent graduates, and spent the summer traveling around the South, playing tournaments against some of the country’s top talent.
More importantly, he played against kids his size, which doesn’t always happen during the high school season. In tandem with the increased competition, he put further emphasis on the weight room and added 10 pounds.
“It helps because I’m already playing against the toughest players in the summer,” Geisendorfer said. “Every kid is pretty talented and even if they’re short, they’re pretty good. It helps me on offense mostly. If I’m playing someone shorter and am used to playing someone my size it helps me get around the rim and finish better and fight through contact.”
Coming off the busy summer, Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber has seen an increased aggression from his big man and it stems directly from the travel season.
“Your aggressiveness with the ball changes (in travel ball),” Huber said. “You’re not as passive because you may only get 10 touches. So when you get it, you gotta go do something with it. His role with us now, he’s gonna be the focal point of everyone’s defensive scheme.”
Geisendorfer got his first test of the year Monday against the long, athletic Tarpons with a backcourt featuring three players 6-foot-7 or taller. Geisendorfer finished with 10 points and four rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Playing with three fouls, Huber deliberately let him play to see how he handled it. Geisendorfer didn’t alter his game much, picking up his final two fouls. But it was a learning experience.
The mental game is where Huber expects the most growth this year. Playing smarter in certain situations is what will elevate Geisendorfer from a good big man to a great one.
“Knowing when you can gamble and when you can’t, because you have to stay in the game,” Huber said. “That’s the difference between great players and good ones. Great players not only know their own situation, but they know ever body else’s too.”
