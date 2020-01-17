BRADENTON — Much like last year, Lemon Bay forward Lauren Ragazzone kept her goal count to herself for the most part, even knowing she’d likely break her own record Friday night.
Needing two goals to break the 30-goal single-season school record for the second consecutive year, the reigning Sun Player of the Year got it over with quickly, scoring three and giving herself 32 on the year. It was the second time this week that an area scoring record has fallen. North Port’s Aleena Purvis broke the school record with her 29th goal on Wednesday.
Ragazzone’s first goal came in the third minute of the game, sending a rocket from the top of the box. Her second came 5 minutes later, deflecting off the keeper to put the Lady Mantas (16-1) up in what ended up being an 8-0 win over St. Stephens Episcopal.
In typical fashion, Ragazzone didn’t celebrate, she just exhibited a joyful smirk as she jogged away from the net.
“I knew, my parents knew and they were kind of like cheering me on,” Ragazzone said. “It’s kind of nice to just have it for myself because than it’s not taking anybody else’s goals away from them. But it felt really good.”
Last year it took 21 games for Ragazzone to break the record. She was able to do it in 17 this year — against her travel coach Guy Virgilio, who coaches the Lady Falcons.
What’s different than last year is that she’s got company on her heels.
With another hat trick tonight, senior Zoe Melo tied the original goal mark of 30, sitting just two behind Ragazzone. It has provided a bit of friendly competition between the area’s top scoring duo as both keep somewhat of a mental tally.
“It doesn’t make us more selfish though,” Melo said. “We still pass it, but we know when one of us scores, we know in our head what’s happening.”
Ragazzone and Melo have scored 62 of the team’s 110 goals this year and accounted for six of the eight goals scored against St. Stephens.
The other two came from Madison DePersia in the first half and Emily Moore in the second. The Mantas kept the ball primarily on the Lady Falcons’ side of the pitch and tallied 13 shots on goal in the first half.
Lemon Bay keeper Taylor Mason was ready, but St. Stephens failed to take a shot.
“They couldn’t have executed the game plan better than they did,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “We don’t focus on going to goal, we focus on possessions and they did that beautifully tonight.”
