ENGLEWOOD — Michael Jordan had his iconic Flu Game in Game 5 of the ’97 NBA finals. For Lemon Bay wrestler Lance Schyck, it’s been a “flu season” for much of the second half of the year.
The sickness started in the early in January just before the Somerset Scuffle tournament, which featured 12 state-ranked wrestlers in his class. Even so, Lance ran the table, beating the No. 4 ranked wrestler and winning the 170-pound class.
After that tournament, he sat out a week and a half, returning to action for the regional duals and weighed 158 pounds. Though he struggled, he again ran the table and pinned his way to a title in another tournament that weekend.
He walked off the mat in tears because of the pain and sickness and was held out another week only to come back and win a narrow 1-0 match against another ranked wrestler.
Despite one of the more grueling stretches of his young career, Lance escaped unscathed and brings a 36-0 record and the top 1A ranking into today’s regional meet.
“It’s like a complete 180,” father and coach Mike Schyck said. “He’s just clicking on all cylinders right now. He’s healthy and doing good and I’m anxious to see how he’s gonna do now that he’s healthy. To go through that and be in the position he is, undefeated, it says a lot about his maturity.”
Lance is only a sophomore, but he has already risen toward the top of the rankings in the state, finishing fourth as a freshman at last year’s state meet with a season record of 55-11.
However, a podium finish means little to him. His goal was to be the first four-time state champion at Lemon Bay, a feat even his father, a two-time champ, and uncle couldn’t do.
This year, he’s looking to get that first title out of the way.
“I did well, but I didn’t do what I wanted to do,” Lance said. “No one in this school has ever won three state titles and placed four time. My dad placed four times and Jerry Von Brock has won three titles, but no one’s done both. That’s what I’m shooting for.”
If he doesn’t get to the pinnacle, it won’t be for a lack of effort.
Lance and Mike practically live out of the Lemon Bay wrestling room, where they spend six days a week. On Sundays, the only day Lance doesn’t wrestle, they are typically at the YMCA lifting weights.
“Lance is the hardest working kid in this school by far,” Mike said. “He’s competitive as heck and hates to lose. He’s been doing the work. We’re always here, we’re always working. He’s reaping all of the rewards of what he’s put in.”
In a way, Lance is following in his father’s footsteps, but in his own way. Mike was a two-time All-American at Ohio State and one of the better wrestlers to pass through Lemon Bay, but Lance doesn’t feel any added pressure because of his lineage.
If you ask Mike, Lance is already better than he was at this stage of his career. The relationship is tested and strained at times, but at the end of the day, Lance enjoys having his dad by the mat pushing him.
“No one wants to see you succeed more than him,” Lance said. “It’s dad and coach at the same time. It overlaps. There are times that it’s hard, but it’s definitely way more positive than negative. You have him in your corner from Day 1 and there’s no one else that will do that.”
Other qualifiers
Lemon Bay: Brycen Warren*, Jonathon Hartsikov*, Justin Brady*, Eric Dagg*, Derick Dagg*, Caleb Corridino*, Lance Schyck*, Chase Aiden*, Louis Baldor*, Ashton Tucker, Mark Cicchella, Marcus Lopez and Zach Hegwood.
Charlotte: Patrick Nolan*, Andrew Austin*, Isaac Church*, Donovan Cataldi*, James Baltutis*, Anthoy Andou*, Lucas Willis*, Sean Taft*, Cody Rice*, Cael Newton* and Preston Powell*, Derek Paull (120) and Biaggio Frattarelli.
North Port: Sean-Michael Gonzalez*, Dominic Joyce, Anthony Calleia, Hope Eastes, Gannon Wertz, Tyler Eastes, Quinn White, Christopher Altimeaux, Evan Burch, Mike Walz, Jaydon Evans.
Venice: Jack Stone*, Gage Tippman* and Sam Exler*, Lauren Stone, Raymond Taranto and Koen Hoffman, Bryce Taranto, Josh Stewart, Michael Groves.
Port Charlotte: Nick Sloan, Tyler Rodriguez, Alejandro Vallada, Okten Logue and Abel Marquez Jr.
Imagine School: Kinley McCaffrey, Seth Ward, Austin Duffey, Nicholas At, Jacob Terrell, Logan Suhr, and Aksel Johnson.
* denotes 2020 district champion
Region sites
• Lemon Bay hosts the 1A-3 meet, which includes Imagine School of North Port as well.
• Charlotte hosts 2A-3, which includes Port Charlotte.
• North Port and Venice travel to Osceola High School in Kissimmee.
All meets span Friday and Saturday.
