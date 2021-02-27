Caleb Corridino woke up Saturday morning knowing the day was his.
Lance Schyck had no idea Saturday would be the day the most unlikely of foes would imperil his undefeated season.
And Mike Schyck, Lemon Bay’s wrestling coach? When he left his home for the last day of the Class 1A Region 3 meet, he had no idea his squeezy ball was missing.
Saturday proved to be a watershed day in the history of Lemon Bay wrestling as nine Manta Rays advanced to the state meet next week in Kissimmee. Corridino and Schyck won region titles while Chase Alden finished second. Logan Kelly, Brycen Warren, Johnathon Hartsikov, Justin Brady, Austin Werden and Louis Baldor survived the blood round to reach the consolation final and advance as No. 3 or No. 4 seeds.
“This team, we had guys that won today and did what they did,” Mike Schyck said. “We won eight (tournaments) this year with kids that had only been wrestling for a year or a year and a half. It’s awesome. I’m just in awe. I love my guys. I love everything about them and I’m so … they’ve earned everything they’ve got and I’m so happy for them.”
Corridino’s run to the 145-pound title was the day’s biggest success story. To take the crown, he had to go through two wrestlers that had defeated him in recent weeks. He took out Tarpon Springs’ Jacob Farren with a 6-3 decision in the semifinal then shocked the entire gymnasium by pinning undefeated Mateo Villalobos of Bonita Springs less than 30 seconds into the second period.
“When he was on his back, I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Corridino said. “He has pinned me and beat me by 10 points before. I knew the time was going to come. I think that I just worked harder and I’ve been having this false image in my mind that he’s, like, No. 1, the best. Anyone can be beat. Even Lance got in a close match.”
Indeed. Lance Schyck had laid waste to his side of the bracket and rolled into the region title match against Admiral Farragut eighth-grader Payton Cramer, who despite his No. 4 state ranking and shooting star status, was a serious underdog.
Schyck raced out to a 7-0 lead and was well on his way to a tech fall when his right knee buckled in the brace meant to protect his torn ACL. After a few frantic minutes of pounding and massaging the joint, a visibly pained Schyck continued on, but was not the same. He also was wrestling underweight, giving away 10 pounds to Cramer.
“There’s more to it than wrestling,” Mike Schyck said. “You’ve got to manage the nerves, you’ve got to manage a lot of stuff and right now one of the things he’s got to work on is wrestling big guys that are good better than what he’s doing.”
Cramer punished Schyck throughout the remainder of the match, but he preserved his undefeated season by hanging on for a 9-8 decision.
“I hurt my knee,” he said. “I’m not going to make any complaints because it’s my reality and I have to wrestle with it, but I also came into today wrestling way light by my standards. The kid’s a good wrestler. He definitely has a bright future but, in my opinion, I should have beaten him probably by tech fall.
“I’ll come back next week and if I happen to find him in the finals at State, I’ll do what I could have done here.”
Alden made a spirited run at a region title at 170 before running into Carrollwood Day’s three-time state champion Jonathan Conrad. To reach the title match, Alden surprised Tenoroc’s Nick Haworth by pinning him in the third period after falling behind 7-3.
Alden’s goal coming into the tournament was to advance and take his chances in Kissimmee after falling short a year ago in the blood round.
“The kid’s going to state and he’s going to have a third-place region guy, so he has set himself up for a greater success,” Mike Schyck said.
For his part, Schyck struggled through the day without his trademark squeezy ball. Watching his son wrestle has been difficult enough on the best of days. Watching Lemon Bay battle through a regional tournament without his mental crutch was borderline excruciating.
“I’m a wreck. I had my squeezy ball and I lost it,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know where it’s at. I’ve got a box of 40 of them at my house. I should have put a couple here, but I didn’t and I had my reserve in the car and I don’t know what I did with it. I went out to the car to look for it and couldn’t find it.”
When the season began, Schyck was aware of his team’s potential despite its inexperience. To keep the team on track and motivated, he began recording his before-sunrise workouts and sending them to the team. Corridino, one of many Mantas who is still new to the sport, would come to embody the Lemon Bay ethos of “Train. Work. Win.”
“I would do workouts at four in the morning and go run and I would videotape it and send it to all of my guys, and I said if you guys want to get better, you’ve got to do it,” he said. “And (Corridino) would send videos back of him doing the workout, and I’m telling you, it wasn’t just one. He sent 10 through the entire time.
“He would do every exercise that we did and he videotaped it and sent it to me,” Schyck continued. “He was drenched. I’m not surprised one bit that he did what he did.”
Corridino began doing the workouts while still with the Lemon Bay football team. He said he enjoys football but wrestling is a passion.
“With wrestling, there’s something about it that’s more than just wrestling,” he said. “It’s a lifestyle you have to live and breathe and sleep and wake up and you have to do everything wrestling.”
When he woke up Saturday, he was most definitely a wrestler.
“I just woke up this morning and I was ready,” he said. “I just wanted to win. I wanted to go out there and frickin’ win.”
