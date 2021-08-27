ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay opened its 2021 season with the same formula that proved successful last year and cruised to a 50-6 victory over St. Stephen’s Episcopal on Friday night.
The Mantas (1-0) used an impressive ground game and a strong defense as they jumped out to an early 8-0 lead against the Falcons and never looked back.
On the second drive of the game, senior Jason Hogan carried the ball four times for 51 yards and capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run, followed by a 2-point conversion.
Hogan took a carry 43-yards to the end-zone that would have been the second touchdown of the game, but was called back for holding, resulting in an 18-yard gain to end the first quarter instead. Hogan’s run setup sophomore Landon Spanninger’s first touchdown of the year from 23-yards out.
After having to punt on its first drive, Lemon Bay reeled off five drives in a row, ending with a touchdown run. After Spanninger’s touchdown, the Manta’s got two rushing scores from senior Jason Sekach and another from Hogan to bring the score to 36-0 at halftime.
Mantas’ coach Don Southwell was pleased even if he would have preferred a bit more passing.
“We missed a few touchdowns through the air and then the game got out of hand,” Southwell said. “I would’ve liked to work on that a little bit.
“But our versatility was nice. There were so many guys that could make plays. And I was happy about some of the special teams things.”
Lemon Bay outgained St. Stephen’s 269-75 at the half. The Manta’s defense held the Falcons to just three first-half first downs and forced two turnovers-on-downs.
Coming out of halftime, the Falcons moved down the field to get on the board with a 29-yard pass from senior Cole Rogers to junior wide receiver Garrett Laflamme to make it, 36-6.
“Our defense, we only have one returning starter playing where he played last year,” Southwell said. “Our guys played pretty physical and that’s what I liked from them, is that we were physical.”
The Mantas’ running game was led by Hogan and Sekach. Hogan carried the ball eight times for 91 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-pt conversion. Sekach gained 98 yards on seven carries adding another two touchdowns.
Lemon Bay will look to take the momentum into their next game against LaBelle.
“Every time we play LaBelle, it doesn’t really matter what happened the week before, they always give us fits,” said Southwell. “We got a short week. We gotta convince our kids this game is over and prepare and play real well to beat those guys.”
