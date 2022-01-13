ENGLEWOOD — When you’re wrestling in a dual meet wrestling tournament, the most important thing you need to win is a full lineup, because it’s hard to win when you keep losing by forfeit.
That’s something the Lemon Bay wrestling team had, and First Baptist Academy in Naples didn’t at the Region 1A-3 dual meet championships Thursday at Lemon Bay High School.
The Manta Rays put up 14 wrestlers, one for every weight class. That, the fact they got 18 free points through three forfeits, and the heroic efforts by their 120-pound wrestler in the final match, allowed them to barely get past the Lions, 37-34.
Lemon Bay will now advance to the state dual meet at Osceola High School in Kissimmee next weekend.
But First Baptist outscored the Manta Rays 34-19 in actual matches, achieving four by pinfall.
But it was the final match effort by Logan Kelly at 120, who hadn’t wrestled in six weeks because of a leg injury, and an earlier effort by Chase Alden at 170, that saved Lemon Bay’s bacon.
Their jobs: Don’t get pinned.
They didn’t. Never had a 9-2 or 12-4 loss felt so satisfying.
For instead of giving up six points, they gave up just three, which was the final difference. Had Kelly been pinned, the meet would have been tied, with most pinfalls being the tiebreaker, which would have meant the Lions would have been champions.
“It was a team effort. There were a couple of matches we lost that we won with. For Logan to go out there when he wasn’t planning to wrestle, that won us the dual meet,” said Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck.
FBA coach Mike DiGrigoli said he was proud about his team’s effort despite the long odds because of being shorthanded.
“We had an injury in one weight class and another not on weight, so we had a couple holes,” DeGrogoli said, whose son Andres, wrestled Kelly in that final match. “Everyone is trying for a pin, but the counter is to not get pinned. It’s not always to win. For guys who are in that situation, they try not to get pinned.”
Another local team that reached regionals, Port Charlotte, was in trouble from the get-go as it brought only eight wrestlers, meaning they would give up 36 points in forfeits as a season of sickness and injury has taken its toll.
They managed to make it to regionals when they had a nearly full squad. Thursday, they took it on the chin in the semifinals to First Baptist, 60-24.
Three of the Pirates win were by forfeit, with the only win on the mat coming in the 220-pound weight class as Okten Logue pinned Buster DeBordes.
Of the six matches actually fought, all of them ended by pin in the first period.
“I had a lot of kids sick. We had almost a full roster during districts. We went down to Somerset this past weekend for a tournament and some of us got sick,” Port Charlotte coach Tyler Crane said. “We hope to have them healthy in time for individuals.”
