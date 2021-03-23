For the record, Joel Vasquez is aware of Willie Mays Hayes.
The Lemon Bay freshman is turning film fiction (the Major League series) into fact on the basepaths this season and the only people who can keep up with him happen to wear the same uniform.
The Manta Rays lead the state in stolen bases and are among the nation’s top 10. They added 13 more thefts to the total on Tuesday night in defeating DeSoto County, 8-3.
“Basically we’re a ‘we’ team. We’re like brothers. We’re a family,” said Vasquez, who stole six bases. “When I get to first base, I know I’m stealing. We push each other.”
In all, the Manta Rays have amassed 131 stolen bases, an average of just more than nine per game. The threat to run goes all the way through the lineup. Vasquez pushed his season total to 28, but Abel Albarran, Sebastian Daubner and Mason Boltinghouse each had a pair of steals as well.
“Oh, yeah. We like to put pressure on people. We had a goal coming in, we wanted to be the top in the state for stolen bases,” Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said. “We’re young, we’re going to make our stupid mistakes, but the one thing is, we’re going to put pressure on you. We’re going to run, we’re going to try and sneak runs in, we’re going to bunt and we can swing it a little bit.”
The Mantas rapped out eight hits, but also worked seven walks, including four against DeSoto County ace Logan Adams, who pitched well when the bases were empty, but was under duress whenever a Manta Ray baserunner got aboard.
Vasquez had one hit in two at-bats and scored three runs. He reached base on a single, a walk and a beaning and stole second and third base each time.
“The kid is far more advanced than any freshman I’ve seen,” Gonzales said. “He gets on, he’s stealing second and he’s stealing third. He’s just good.”
The stolen base numbers are mind-boggling, but Lemon Bay uses its speed to wreak havoc in other ways, as well.
In the fifth inning, Boltinghouse stole second base, then took third when DeSoto pitcher Austin Evans mishandled the throw back to the mound. In the sixth, Daubner and Albarran both scored on Javi Albarran’s groundout.
“The energy in the dugout with the team is phenomenal,” said Javi Albarran, one of just four seniors on the Mantas’ roster. “Our goal is to stretch another base because we’re fast enough, quick enough to take that other base. Getting into the pitcher’s head sets the momentum for our team, gets our bats going, starts us stealing bases.”
At 12-2, Lemon Bay is already out to one of the best starts in school history. Albarran said that’s exactly where the Mantas expected to be.
“Our goal this year is to be the best team in Lemon Bay history,” he said. “This group can definitely be one of those teams.”
