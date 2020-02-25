ENGLEWOOD — Defense wins baseball games, but on Tuesday night Lemon Bay used pitching and clutch hitting to overcome defensive lapses and seal a 5-2 victory against Charlotte.
“It was surprising to see so many defensive mistakes,” said Mantas coach Mel Brnovich. “Our defense was one of our strengths going into the season, so it was surprising to see us booting the ball around.”
Lemon Bay ended the game with six errors, while Charlotte accumulated three. Despite the defensive mistakes, the game featured a pitching duel between two left-handed starters Jason Lepage and Cam Koch.
Lepage, a sophomore, threw five innings for Lemon Bay, allowing one unearned run on four hits and picking off a runner at second base. Junior Barrett Curry closed out the last two innings, securing Mantas’ first win of the season.
Koch, who got the starting nod for Charlotte, pitched three innings and allowed one unearned run.
“We competed tonight,” Brnovich said. “Jason (Lepage) didn’t get down when there was a mistake behind him. He’s a bulldog. He did what we asked him to do. He threw strikes.”
The Manta Rays scored the first run off a passed ball in the bottom of the first, and the Tarpons answered back the next inning when designated hitter Eric Heiser scored on a Manta Ray error.
The scored remained deadlocked until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Manta Rays broke the game open.
After two-out singles by Chris Diemer and Lepage, Colin Gambler connected on an RBI double to right-center to make it, 2-1. After an error by Charlotte third baseman Jacob Bubb, the Manta Rays tacked on two more runs.
One more Charlotte error and the Manta Rays were up 5-1.
“There were some mistakes out there, definitely,” said Lavell Cudjo, head coach of the Fighting Tarpons. “We need to work on situational hitting and situational awareness.
“There were a couple times when their guys were getting hits in an 0-2 count,” Cudjo said. “You can’t give up hits in an 0-2 count.”
The Tarpons fall to 1-3 on the season, but Cudjo said there was a lot of positives he saw during the non-conference matchup.
“Cam (Koch) threw well. We need to stay up energy-wise as a team,” he said. “We are who we are. The season is young. We’ll figure it out.”
Charlotte will host North Port on Feb. 28, while Lemon Bay will prepare to play Booker at home the same day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.