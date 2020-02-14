ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay girls soccer team (20-2) went up in the first half and never looked back as the Lady Mantas continued their magical season with a 4-1 victory over Nature Coast Tech in the Regional Semifinals on Friday night.
This is only the third time in school history that a Lemon Bay girls soccer team has advanced to the Regional Championship game and none have ever one the title.
The Lady Mantas will look to make school history against Wesley Chapel on Tuesday night.
Senior co-captain Selena Beaulieu posted the first Lady Mantas score with a perfectly placed shot from 20 yards out. Beaulieu’s shot glanced off the inside of the goal post and landed in the back of the net.
Late in the first half, Zoe Melo received a pass from Sophia Cherniak and found herself one on one with the Nature Coast Tech goalie. Melo blasted a shot off of her right foot past the hard charging goalkeeper to give Lemon Bay a 2-0 lead, which it would take into halftime.
Lauren Ragazzone added a third goal just six minutes into the second half with an assist from Selena Beaulieu.
With 18:45 remaining in the game, Ragazzone got a break-away off of an assist from Melo and padded the Lady Mantas lead 4-0. Ragazzone’s second goal of the night was initially blocked, but Ragazzone put in the back of the net off of the rebound.
Nature Coast Tech was able to put one goal on the board in the 29th minute but it would prove to be too little too late as Lemon Bay held on to win.
“We possessed the ball super well tonight,” Mantas coach Katie Cooke said, “We were able to keep the pressure on all night after we battled through our early nervousness.”
