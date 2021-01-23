Lemon Bay started fast and dominated throughout the first half of Saturday’s game against South Fort Myers at the Wally Keller Classic.
It was their game to lose.
They lost.
Free-throw woes and, eventually, foul trouble whittled away at the Manta Rays’ lead and they ultimately succumbed to the Wolfpack in overtime, 85-78.
Lemon Bay (4-11) could do no wrong in the early going, racing to a 20-6 lead after one quarter. They led 33-24 at the break and still led 64-60 with 1:59 to play, but the Mantas’ game-long issues at the free throw line created a series of opportunities for South Fort Myers to extend the game. Lemon Bay converted just 2 of 8 free throws in the final 81 seconds and the Wolfpack forced an overtime with Fenday Cypress’s 3-point bucket at the buzzer to end regulation.
South Fort Myers (13-6) pulled away during the extra period.
The game was wracked by 57 fouls, leading to 81 free throws and eight players fouled out.
Donnie Harvey led Lemon Bay with 23 points while Shea Cullum added 22 in his second game back from injury. Gebriel Arritt added 11.
Anthony Ferguson led all scorers with 27 points for South Fort Myers.
Keller awarded game MVPs to Ferguson and Harvey.
Naples 64, Winter Haven 57
Antonio “Tony” Green Jr. poured in 24 points as the Golden Eagles came from behind to defeat the Blue Devils.
Vintrell Moore led Winter Haven with 14 points. Isaac Celiscar and Tyler Williams each added 12 points for the Blue Devils, which fell to 5-7 on the season.
The Golden Eagles also got 11 from Byntley Theork as they improved to 18-3.
Canterbury 72, Calvary Christian 56
Canterbury started fast and kept pulling away throughout for the 16-point win.
Alan Cedeno led the Cougars (8-9) with 32 points. Landon Howard had 18 and Justin Heinrichs added 11 as Canturbury shook off Friday’s loss to the Community School of Naples.
The Warriors (10-10) were led by Tristan Gross, who scored 19 points. Trevor Parks and Johnny Caicedo each had 11.
Keller awarded game MVPs to Cedeno and Gross.
Santa Fe Catholic 63, Lehigh 45
Alvin Tumblin poured in 33 points as the Hawks grounded the Lightning.
Both teams were coming off tough games the night before. Santa Fe lost to Naples 82-63 in the final game on Day 1 of the Wally Keller Classic, which began a little after 9 p.m. The Golden Eagles had limited Tumblin to 10 points in that game. Meanwhile, Lehigh was taken to the buzzer before holding off Riverdale, 57-55.
Keller awarded game MVPs to Tumblin and Lehigh’s Nate Cadet.
Orlando Christian Prep 73, Andrew Jackson 43
The state’s No. 1 team improved to 19-0 one day after dispatching Charlotte in a lower-scoring affair.
This time around, the Warriors raced to the cusp of triggering a running clock before taking their foot off the gas.
East Lake 66, Vero Beach 35
In a matchup between the No. 3 and No. 12 team in the FHSAA state rankings, the Eagles blasted out to a 45-20 halftime lead and triggered a running clock by the end of the third quarter.
East Lake improved to 16-0 with the win. Mikey Shane set a Wally Keller Classic record with nine 3-point baskets en route to 29 points. Anthony Bittar and Noah Chatman each added 13.
Vero Beach was led by Almondo Cyrius’ 8 points.
Fort Myers 69, Bradenton Southeast 56
The Green Wave jumped out to 34-21 halftime lead and pushed that margin to 48-29 to win easily.
Jamin Primus led Fort Myers (8-6) with 19 points. Jefferson Jean had 15 and Da’Mani Brown added 13.
Southeast was led by Maleek Huggins’ game-high 20 points. Galen Washington added 17 as the Seminoles fell to 6-6.
IMG Academy 65, Oldsmar Christian 31
The Ascenders came out on fire, racing to a 24-4 lead en route to a 43-20 halftime advantage. They clamped down once more out of the break to go on an 18-4 run in the third quarter and triggered the running clock on Jett Howard’s trey with 3:13 to go in the period.
Four players reached double figures for IMG (14-2), led by Howard’s 13. Eric Dailey Jr. had 12 while Moussa Diabate and Tamar Bates each added 10.
Oldsmar Christian (15-6) was led by Ronnie Johnson’s 15 points.
Lakewood Ranch 72, Evangelical Christian 56
The Mustangs broke open a tight contest with a 27-point outburst in the third quarter.
Andres Junge led Lakewood Ranch (6-6) with 21 points. Ian Rodriguez added 13.
Aaron Jones tied Junge for game-high honors, leading the Sentinels with 21 points. Andrew Gergley and Myles Graham each had 8.
Bartow 89, Sarasota Riverview 66
After a dominating start, the Rams fell apart and couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Yellow Jackets.
Riverview (14-5) scored the game’s first 10 points but Bartow responded a short time later with a 14-0 run to take a 32-29 lead. The game remained tight throughout the rest of the first half, ending on a buzzer-beating trey by the Rams’ Mike Fraraccio to give Riverview a 47-45 lead.
The second half belonged to Bartow (10-4) as the Yellow Jackets ran away.
Walter Clayton, an Iona signee, led five Bartow players in double figures with 17 points. Malcolm Dewberry and Daithan Davis each had 16, Tyrone Smith had 12 and Kjei Parker added 11.
Curtis Butler led the Rams with 14 points.
