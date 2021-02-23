ENGLEWOOD — A year after capturing a Regional title for the first time, Lemon Bay’s girls soccer team made it two in a row with a 4-0 blanking of Cypress Creek in the Class 4A-Region 2 championship Tuesday night.
The Manta Rays dominated the first half, then held off a determined effort by the Coyotes at the beginning of the second half, before two goals in the final minutes sent Lemon Bay to its second consecutive Final Four.
“It’s unfathomable,” Mantas coach Katie Cooke said. “You always start your season and you hope you’re going to get this far and you prepare the girls for it, but when it becomes a reality it almost feels surreal.”
Lemon Bay got on the board first in the 13th minute with a goal from Jacoby Maldonado off a throw in from Emily Moore. Sophia Cherniak extended the lead to 2-0 in the 27th minute by banging in a shot from near the top of the penalty box after a pass from Lauren Ragazzone.
That’s how it stayed until halftime, although the lead could have been larger as Cypress Creek goalkeeper Alex Capocy denied Ragazzone, the Mantas leading scorer, three times from close range.
“I feel like we might have been a little flat in the beginning,” Cherniak said. “But this team made it just as far as we did. I feel like we could have possessed the ball a little more and passed it around them and finished a couple more opportunities, but what happens happens and we still finished the job.”
“They didn’t play as clean as I would have liked them to tonight,” Cooke said. “They looked a little tired. They weren’t connecting passes as much as we would have liked and the defense scrambled some in the middle of the game.
“But regardless of all that stuff, they were still able to work together and do what they needed to do and find the back of the net.”
The Coyotes dominated possession for the first part of the second half and got off several shots at the net, but Lemon Bay goalie Isabelle Ragazzone was equal to the task. Things began to turn around after the mid-period water break, but an apparent goal by Lemon Bay’s Kerri Matson was called back when Matson was ruled to be offside.
But just a couple of minutes later, Cherniak got the goal to make it 3-0 with 15 minutes to play.
“I ended up just pressing to the girl that had the ball because I saw it coming out,” Cherniak said. “Then, when I got the ball, I saw there was one defender back and then the keeper, so I knew that all I had to do was beat one person. I knew I had time and I just placed it.”
Lauren Ragazzone finished the scoring four minutes later, taking a pass from Heather Knight on the right side and launching a shot into the left corner of the net.
Unlike last season, when the Mantas won the district title and had all three regional games at home, Lemon Bay (15-7) had to go on the road this year after losing the district crown to Mariner.
“We knew that Mariner was going to be our hurdle this year,” Cooke said. “We knew that one was going to be our battle, so it was tough. But the girls did phenomenal. They took it all in stride, they went back to work and they did the job they were supposed to do and they got us back home.”
And now the Mantas will stay at home, as they will host Arnold High of Panama City Beach in the State Semifinal on Friday night. Arnold defeated Bishop Kenny in the Region 1 final Tuesday.
