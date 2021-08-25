In the mid-1980s, Mike Schyck and his family moved from Colorado, to Orlando, then Englewood after his father survived a battle with cancer.
The family was staying in a Days Inn for a couple of weeks while waiting for a rental home to become available. One night, there was a knock at the door.
“Here’s this bald guy who comes to the door and he’s telling us he’s the wrestling coach at Lemon Bay and heard there was a family that moved to town,” Schyck said. “He wanted to introduce himself.”
The man’s name was Walt Ragan. The Schyck boys – Doug and Mike – went on to become integral parts of Ragan’s program and together they made the Manta Rays into a wrestling powerhouse.
Fittingly, Mike Schyck and Ragan are members of Lemon Bay’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class.
“I feel weird,” Schyck said. “I’m greatly appreciative of the whole thing. It’s humbling. To know you’re going in on the first time is nice, but to go in with my coach is kind of cool.”
The eight inductees are a who’s who of Lemon Bay and the establishment of the Hall comes on the 40th anniversary of the school’s first graduating senior class.
Jenny Bombinski Kaneaster, Jason Ruberg, Angie Snyder Nolan, Matt Catanzarite, Casey Carroll and Gen Knickrehm – known to all in Englewood as “Miss Gen” – join Schyck and Ragan in the class.
The announcement is the culmination of two years’ worth of research and deliberation.
“We sat down before the pandemic and wanted to get it started then,” Mantas athletic director Ryan LaVallee said. “We set down some bylaws and how we were going to vote and things like that, and then the pandemic kind of put it on the back burner.
“This summer, we really decided to get it moving; it’s time to go,” he continued. “We met a few more times and were able to come up with a class.”
LaVallee’s committee asked for nominations, offered suggestions of its own and began the process with nearly 80 prospects.
All of the final selections, in their way, were no-doubters:
• Schyck was a two-time state champion and five-time state qualifier in wrestling who went on to great success at Ohio State and the world stage. He is the current Lemon Bay wrestling coach.
• Bombinski Kaneaster was a multi-sport star, excelling in swimming, basketball and track. She went on to the Naval Academy, where she is currently on the Wall of Fame for athletics.
• Ruberg was a standout football player, track athlete and wrestler. He owns the school’s pole vault record, was a football team captain and went on to wrestle at UCF.
• Snyder Nolan averaged 20 points per game on the Lemon Bay girls’ basketball team and was the golf team’s MVP. She went on to play basketball at USF, where her name can be found all over the school’s record book.
• Catanzarite was a basketball and baseball star. On the hardwood, he owned the record for assists in a season and is second all-time in points. On the diamond, he held the record for most hits. He went on to play basketball at North Florida.
• Carroll was one of the most decorated football players in school history, earning All-America honors in multiple publications as one of the nation’s top defensive linemen. He also lettered in basketball, baseball and weightlifting, earning a full football scholarship to Stanford.
• Ragan piloted the Mantas’ wrestling program in two stints (1980-88 and 1993-98). He led the program to two team state titles, one runner-up finish and a third-place finish. He coached nine different wrestlers to 13 individual state titles and is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
• Knickrehm is the Hall’s initial community service inductee. A tireless volunteer whose name can be found on the school’s concession stands, Knickrehm was known to all as “Miss Gen.” A scholarship is awarded annually in her name to the student-athlete who most embodies her love of the game, sportsmanship and team play.
The inclusiveness Schyck felt upon his family’s move to Englewood is something to which Snyder Nolan could relate.
Her family moved to the area from Ohio during her junior season and feared her basketball season would be lost. She was effortlessly integrated into the Mantas’ program.
“It’s not easy to be that new kid but everybody just made me feel so welcome,” she said. “The whole community opened its arms to me.”
She and Schyck were in the same graduating class and went on to be high-profile athletes at their respective colleges.
And, apparently, the two have another connection.
“Wrestlers are those athletes that aren’t athletes at times ... we’re more like cave men,” Schyck said. “We play basketball right now, my wrestlers and I, two or three times a week in the gym. We’re awful.
“I remember going through high school, I never played organized basketball and I wanted to learn how to shoot and Angie taught me how,” Schyck continued. “Angie was a stud, every bit of a talent.”
Snyder Nolan can confirm.
“There might be a little truth in there,” she said with a laugh.
The Hall of Fame will be displayed near the entrance to the school’s gym and this year’s inductees will be honored during a halftime ceremony at the Nov. 5 football game against North Port.
“I want a bust like Edgerrin James or Ed Reed,” Schyck said with a laugh. “I want the big hair. I want one of those. I hope they can find a picture of me because I had hair back in the day.”
For complete bios on the eight inductees, visit The Daily Sun online at www.yoursun.com/sun_preps
