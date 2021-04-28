ENGLEWOOD – There came a distinct moment earlier this year when Katarina McCall chattered her teeth and realized she was not in Florida, anymore.
The Lemon Bay senior was making a college visit to a land of ice and snow, a distant commonwealth known as “Pennsylvania.”
“It was cold. It was very, very cold,” McCall said Wednesday, thinking back to her volleyball recruiting trip to Penn State Beaver. “It was 29 degrees and because I was a Florida girl, I was drinking an iced coffee.”
Always one to look on the bright side, she noted while she might be frozen, at least the iced coffee didn't melt.
As it turns out, that sort of positivity was one of the attributes Penn State Beaver coach Sean Cleary was looking for. He made McCall the first member of his latest recruiting class on Wednesday when he hand-delivered her national letter of intent.
“She’s the epitome of the athlete I love to have in my gym – someone who says, ‘Coach, what do you need me to do' and not ‘I can’t’ or ‘I won’t’ or ‘I don’t know how,’” Cleary said. “She’s definitely going to be a big contributor for us in the fall and I definitely see her developing into possible a six-position player.”
It has been an eventful year for McCall, who played her first three high school seasons at Booker before earning a HOPE scholarship that allowed her to transfer to Lemon Bay last spring. Not long after landing the scholarship, she ran into Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer at the North Port Wal-Mart.
“That’s how I found out,” Auer said with a laugh.
McCall remembered it the same way.
“Oh, hey coach, by the way, I just signed the papers officially to come to Lemon Bay,” McCall recalled telling Auer. “Surprise, see you next season.”
In all humility, McCall said she wasn’t certain whether she would earn a spot in the rotation at Lemon Bay. As it turned out, she finished second on the team in kills and was a steady voice, both in the huddle and off the court.
“She was amazing,” Auer said. "She brought a lot of spark to the team. She was a go-getter, always positive in the huddle, and never a dull moment with her.”
Cleary had seen McCall in action last year and while she was filling a specific role for the Mantas, he saw someone who could develop into a plug-and-play athlete anywhere on the floor.
“She’s very versatile and has a background in everything and that’s what kind of intrigued me about her the most – her versatility,” he said. “What I always look for in an athlete is somebody who doesn’t necessarily stifle themselves as a position player and is open-minded, kind of like an empty cup when they come into our program, and is willing to fill the spot that needs to be filled.”
Penn State Beaver is a unique school in that it is one of 13 “Commonwealth” campuses that comprise the Penn State University system. The 13 campuses form the Penn State University Athletic Conference, which competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, a mix of small, two- and four-year schools.
Beaver is both a two- and four-year school, allowing students to transfer within the system to another satellite campus or the main campus in State College.
Visiting the Beaver County campus and chatting with her prospective teammates and coaches sealed the deal for McCall.
“It was the coach and the whole team dynamic,” she said. “All the girls were sweet. They welcomed me like a family. It was a great atmosphere.”
No word on whether McCall would switch to hot coffee next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.