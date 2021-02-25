Lance Schyck is 31-0. He’s the top-ranked wrestler in Class 1A’s 182-pound division. He hasn’t lost since the 170-pound state title match a year ago.
Thursday, outside the Lemon Bay wrestling room, he pointed to the bulky brace on his right leg.
“This is my ACL, now,” he said.
Schyck has been wrestling all season with an ACL that has vexed prognosis. In the beginning, doctors believed he’d tear it completely the next time he stepped on the mat. Didn’t happen. Then came a day last month when he was running and stepped on a stick, severely rolling the ankle on the same leg.
He’s still standing, still the favorite to win the state title and, perhaps improbably, better than ever.
“I’m wrestling the best I’ve ever wrestled. I’m wrestling way better than I did when I made the state finals last year,” he said. “I’m make the best of what I’ve got and it’s paying off. Last year I was very – I wouldn’t say one-dimensional because I made it to the state finals – but a lot of my shots were very predictable and the same. … Because of this, I had to integrate other things.”
Adapting and overcoming is a Schyck family trait. Mike and Doug Schyck were state champion wrestlers for Lemon Bay the 1980s. Today, Mike coaches his son, but approaches the process in a hands-off sort of manner. His only request: Adapt to whatever life throws at you.
“I don’t care what you have, if you have an injury or whatever – please don’t make yourself out to be a victim or that you’re disabled,” Mike Schyck said. “I can’t tell you how many times throughout my lifetime I’ve had something happen to me and I had to adapt and overcome and figure out a way to do what I need to do with something that’s bad.
“I love the fact that he adapts,” he added. “Between the ears, I love where he’s at.”
Lance is his father’s son.
Mike Schyck told the story of the time he was a senior competing in the Sunshine Open over the Christmas break. Opens are events in which high school and college teams compete and Schyck took the opportunity to test himself against college opponents.
During a match against a Clemson wrestler, Schyck tore ligaments in his left arm, but kept competing because legendary Minnesota coach J Robinson was looking on. He ended up winning the match while keeping the arm pinned to his body.
“I did so because J Robinson was standing next to the mat and he was recruiting me,” he said. “There’s no way you could pull me off that, you’d have to knock me out to get me off that mat.”
Schyck missed about a month of his senior season recovering from the injury, but never missed a practice. He didn’t go to Minnesota, but went on to become one of the greatest wrestlers in Ohio State history.
Now that he is witnessing Lance accomplishing what is essentially the same feat, Mike Schyck said it is something his son has duplicated in his own, unique way.
“I’m not behind the scenes whispering in his ear, blowing in his ear to go do something,” he said. “Don’t do this wrestling for me. ... You have to navigate what you’re going through. If you want something, go earn it, go work for it and if you do that, you’ll be so much more satisfied because you’re doing it for you and not for anybody else. And he’s doing it. I’m proud of him.”
Lemon Bay will play host to the Class 1A Region 3 wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday. Last week’s district tournament saw the entire Manta Rays’ lineup advance with four winning, six finishing second and four finishing third.
“We’re going to have some matches on paper,” Mike Schyck said. “We’re going to have some key matches against guys we lost to. Close matches. We win those matches, we can win this tournament, but it’s going to take those guys doing something special.”
Caleb Corridino will be one of those wrestlers trying to avenge a district title match defeat at 145. He is also a classic Lemon Bay wrestling product. Schyck said Corridino – a football player – would text him after football practices asking him if it would be OK to train in the wrestling room.
Corridino said the Manta Rays have the ability to excel, but just need to bring that mentality to the mat this weekend.
“Honestly, I think maybe all of us could get on the podium,” he said. “We all work hard every single day and we just have to bring that attitude. ... It’s going to be fun. At least more than half of us should be going to states.”
Lance Schyck, who as a junior is one of the elder statesmen of the very young Manta Rays squad, said he sees limitless potential.
“Some of them will be where I’m at. I can tell,” he said. “They’re going to be able to place at state or win state. They’re improving a lot and it’s really cool to see.”
