Life really does work in mysterious ways.
Last year around this time, I was working my first sports reporter gig right out of college up in Northern Indiana.
While job hunting for my next potential stop, I stumbled across an opening at a newspaper in Southwest Florida.
While sitting there at my desk, staring at an abundance of snow on the ground outside my window, I thought palm trees and beaches sounded pretty appealing at the time.
That opening was for a sports reporter position at The Daily Sun in Port Charlotte, and it wasn’t before long that I was getting a phone call from The Sun’s sports editor, Patrick Obley.
Following a couple of interviews, I was gratefully offered the position.
I was excited, and rightfully so. While I had enjoyed my time in Indiana, this native Floridian was ready to get back to the Sunshine State.
Unfortunately, life had other plans.
For reasons beyond my control at the time, I didn’t end up back in Florida and, instead, was slated to stay in Indiana for the foreseeable future.
It was disappointing, but I assumed it was for a reason.
Fast forward to the end of 2022, and I was taking a leap of faith with my sports journalism career.
I made the decision to leave and move back to Florida without having another job lined up.
I felt it was the right decision for me, but at the same time, I knew I was potentially jeopardizing my future as a sports journalist.
For the first couple of months back, I was applying for everything under the sun and none of it was related to journalism.
As luck would have it, though, a sports writer opening popped up in February for The Venice Gondolier.
I applied for the job, and a couple of weeks later, Obley was welcoming me back in an email.
From there, I guess the rest is now history.
I truly feel blessed to not only be back in my home state, but to be back doing something I really enjoy.
And man, what a place to do it at.
Venice is a community that I can already tell cares for its prep sports.
Venice High School has a very rich history in athletics that spans decades, harboring multiple state championships in a plethora of different sports.
It’s invigorating to be back working in the realm of sports journalism surrounded by such strong success.
OK. Now that I’ve gotten the origin story out of the way, a little bit about me …
I was born and raised in Central Florida.
The state is a huge part of me, and it just feels right being back.
I love the white and sandy beaches, palm trees, and the fact that the temperature very rarely dips below freezing.
A majority of my family and friends are here, and it naturally feels like home.
As for my love of sports? That was implanted in me at a very young age.
I started playing tee-ball at the age of three and from there, I dabbled in basketball, baseball, football, soccer and swimming all the way up until the age of 18.
My infatuation with the sports world didn’t stop at participating.
Thanks to my father, weekends in the fall were made for watching college football on Saturdays and the National Football League on Sundays.
In the winter and spring? College basketball was king.
And in the summer, baseball was what we paid attention to.
Nothing beats being a sports fan.
I’ve had the pleasure of watching my alma mater — the University of Florida — win football, basketball and baseball national championships.
I’ve seen my Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoist a couple of Lombardi trophies, and I’ve gotten to bask in the glory of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s three Stanley Cups.
I’m still waiting on that World Series from the Tampa Bay Rays, but I think that’s coming pretty soon as well.
The bottom line is, I eat, sleep and breathe sports. I probably always will.
When my dream of playing sports professionally expectedly turned to dust, I knew I had to still be involved in some capacity.
Sports journalism made sense, and I pursued it.
And ever since, It’s taken me to places I could’ve only hoped for during the past five years.
With all of that being said, I’m excited to lengthen my career here in Venice and to become an important part of this community.
There are a ton of talented athletes here and around the area that deserve the proper recognition.
I’m champing at the bit to do my part in helping give those athletes the proper acknowledgement.
E-mail Lepak at evan.lepak@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @evanMPLepak
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.