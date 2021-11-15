ENGLEWOOD – Venice coach Mike Montgomery came into the Lemon Bay Preseason Tipoff on Monday not really knowing what to expect from his team when it faced IMG Academy’s national junior varsity squad.
“We told the kids before we came out, listen, we’ve been doing this for a month, you’ve been training, you’ve been working … we need to see where we’re at,” Montgomery said.
At the moment, Venice can say it is exactly one point better than the Ascenders. Behind newcomer Isaiah Levine’s 30 points, Venice defeated IMG 71-70. Levine scored what would prove to be the game-winner on a 3-point bucket he set up with a lethal crossover move that sent his defender to the floor.
“That was perfect competition,” Montgomery said. “You knew you were going to get a team that knew basketball, you knew they were going to be disciplined, you knew they were going to be able to shoot. The key was, could we handle it? Could we rise up and handle it.
“Our guys did handle it,” he added. “They never backed down.”
Levine, who transferred in from Community Christian, a team that played later in the evening, scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter to help Venice erase a six-point deficit. Another transfer – Shea Cullum, coming from Lemon Bay – had 16 points for Venice while Caleb Close tacked on 12.
In Tuesday’s 5 p.m. game, Venice will face Out-of-Door Academy.
In other games:
DeSoto County 65, North Port 63
In a game that was close all the way, the Bulldogs pulled out the win at the end, hitting their free throws to keep the Bobcats at arm’s length.
Robert Carter scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, hitting 5 of 6 free throws in the process. Gershon Galloway and Jamari Redding also reached double figures for the Bulldogs, scoring 16 and 14, respectively.
Maxx Huml scored a game-high 31 points to lead North Port. Joey Rivera added 10.
Tuesday, DeSoto County will play Lemon Bay in the 8 p.m. game while North Port starts the day with a 3:30 contest against Community Christian.
Port Charlotte 81, Community Christian 36
The new-look Pirates, who returned just one starter and four players total from last year’s 17-4 district champions, dismantled a similarly revamped Mustangs squad behind Alex Perry’s game-high 22 points.
Perry, the reigning Sun Athlete of the Year, scored all of his points in the paint against the smaller Mustangs. He and the Pirates starters came out once they triggered the running clock. Three other Pirates reached double figures, as well – Onix Diaz had 13 points, Jahmere Chin had 12 and Bode Stewart added 10.
Dalton Cort had 17 points to lead Community Christian, who will play North Port in Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. game.
Port Charlotte will take on the IMG Academy national junior varsity in the 6:30 p.m. matchup.
Lemon Bay 64, Out-of-Door 22
In the nightcap, Lemon Bay used a deep and balanced roster and cruised to an easy victory.
The Mantas took charge immediately behind a nimble defense, racing to a 23-3 lead after one quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Lemon Bay had triggered the running clock and proceeded to empty its bench. In all, 10 players scored for the Mantas, led by Jacob Newcomb’s 14. Daniel Childs added 11.
Lemon Bay closes out the two-day showcase at 8 p.m. on Tuesday against DeSoto County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.