VENICE — If someone were to craft the ideal high school quarterback in a lab, the result might not be too different from Ryan Browne.
Browne, a senior at Venice High, is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback who can throw, run, and even catch passes.
This year, he’s used his well-honed skills to lead Venice (13-1) back to the state championship game for the first time since 2017 — the last time the Indians won it.
Playing for state championships isn’t new for Venice, but for Browne, it’s something that he has been working toward for as long as he can remember.
“Since Ryan learned to walk as a little boy, he was training,” said Ryan’s father, Jim Browne, who started Athletes Edge USA and Power 5 Football — two training businesses geared toward helping athletes earn scholarships — after playing fullback for Boston College and then briefly in the NFL. “He was learning how to run fast and learning how to develop his body.
“As he grew and got involved in sports, he was always dominant.”
Browne tried track, baseball and basketball, but nothing could shake his aspirations of following in his father’s footsteps.
That led Browne to Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a 10-time state champion program where his father starred.
With an older quarterback ahead of him, however, Browne played safety for the Warriors while biding his time to become the team’s starting quarterback.
Everything was going to plan for Browne until the COVID-19 pandemic struck — canceling the 2020 high school football season in Michigan — and forcing the then-junior to make a decision: stay and hope for the best, or move somewhere he could play immediately.
It turned out to be an easy choice.
“From the start of COVID, my dad and I started having conversations like, ‘If the season gets canceled, we might have to move,’” Browne said. “Playing football is very important to me, so when it happened, we were ready to do it.
“Since I was a little kid I’ve worked hard for it, and I don’t want to let anything get in the way of my dreams.”
Family in the area and the quality of high school football in Florida led Ryan and Jim to relocate to the Sarasota area, where he attended Riverview High.
“I really didn’t hesitate because I’ve always had great confidence in him and what he can do,” Jim Browne said of Ryan changing schools with no guarantee of starting. “His combination of size, speed, arm strength and football IQ is off the charts. He’s been watching film since he was 4 years old. He can break it down and he’s a student of the game.
“So I knew whatever atmosphere I put him in, he’d come out on top.”
Browne played in 10 of 12 games for the Rams, throwing for 946 yards and eight touchdowns to four interceptions, while leading his team to a 10-2 season that ended in the regional semifinals against Osceola.
In search of a better opportunity, Browne opted to transfer to Venice for his senior season.
“I wanted to win,” he said. “I wanted to get better as a player and win a ring. At Venice, everyone is serious about football. We lift in the morning and we practice in the afternoon. Everyone is a football player first here, and it’s important to everyone.”
Now operating an up-tempo offense behind a senior-laden offensive line and throwing to several explosive receivers, Browne has taken his game to another level.
The senior has thrown for 2,381 yards and 27 touchdowns to six interceptions while also rushing for 519 yards and eight more scores for the 13-1 Indians, who are ranked No. 1 in FL by MaxPreps.
“I think (Browne transferring to Venice) was extremely important not only because of the position, but also the leadership aspect of it,” Venice quarterbacks coach Brian Ryals said. “I mean, how tough is that for him? To come in from somewhere else and try to win over a locker room?
“We had a lot of discussions about leadership and building relationships. I commend him for investing in it and taking direction and being all-in with it.”
Despite all of the work and winning that Browne has done so far, it hasn’t resulted in a single scholarship offer yet.
Difficult circumstances, like a logjam of players created by the extra year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA in 2020 and the nature of recruiting the quarterback position, have made it difficult for Browne to stand out.
Even if Browne isn’t offered over the coming weeks, he said he won’t be deterred from pursuing football at the next level. The senior has completed enough credits to graduate this month and could play for a prep football school if not at the collegiate level.
For now, though, winning a state championship is all that matters.
“There were times when I would ask myself, ‘Was this the right decision?’ But now I know it definitely was,” Browne said. “I’m so happy I did it.
“It would mean everything to me to win. All the work I’ve put in and the sacrifices I’ve made would be worth it to get that ring.”
