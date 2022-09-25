VENICE — The number 300 means more to the Venice High boys golf team than the amount of yards their golf ball travels on a well-struck drive.
It’s a number the Indians chase each time they tee it up for 18 holes, with the idea that a four-man score of 300 — or 75 strokes per player — is roughly what it takes to make the state tournament.
Luckily for Venice, there are more than enough talented players to bring that number within reach.
“We’ve noticed that typically teams that win break 300,” said Chris Adams, a longtime boys golf assistant coach who is in his first year as head coach. “At our most recent invitational, we shot a 302. We’re getting close.”
The Indians boast a particularly deep group this season, led by seniors Chapin Beach-Smith and Anthony Lohbauer, a couple of promising juniors in Harrison Adams and Kevin Mellen and frequent contributors such as junior Griffin McCarron and freshman Lucca Brown.
It has been exceedingly difficult for the team to finish matches during a rain-soaked September, with six rainouts and just three full matches completed.
But when Venice has had a chance to play, the potential has been easy to see.
The Indians’ depth was apparent from the start as they brought two teams — a Green team and a White team — to their annual season-opening John Ryan Invitational at Capri Isles Golf Club.
Not only did Venice bring two teams, but both finished in respectable position — with the White team finishing eighth out of 17 teams and the Green team placing sixth. Beach-Smith was the low scorer with a 75, but wasn’t alone in the 70’s as McCarron fired a 77 and Lohbauer added a 79.
Even with the recent weather cancellations, each of the Indians’ top six players already broken 80 this season, including some particularly low scores — like a 73 from Beach-Smith and a 74 from Lohbauer.
Each one of the half-dozen golfers have their own strengths, and it’s pretty well-known on the team who is the best at what, even if some aren’t as quick to admit it as others.
“I think maybe (Beach-Smith and Lohbauer) have the straightest drives, but I might have them on distance,” said Mellen, who moved to the Venice area from Illinois this past summer. “I would say if I can get a hold of it, it’ll go 300 or maybe a little further.”
When it comes to getting close to the green, most players thought Lohbauer and his trusty 54-degree wedge were too tough to beat, but not Harrison Adams.
“I’m probably the best chipper, too,” Adams said shortly after asserting that he’s also the best putter on the team. “I don’t miss a lot of greens. I can get good spin on it and get it nice and close.”
Others on the team had no hesitation refuting Adams’s claims, especially Beach-Smith, who reminded the confident junior who drives him to practice each day.
“I’d probably give best putting to Chapin,” Mellen said. “His speed is always pretty good. I’ve never seen him three-putt.”
But no matter who is the best at what, the Indians know they will need their full complement of golfers to be on top of their game when the postseason rolls around.
Coach Adams has added some quirks to practice this season as he tries to push this group to its potential.
This year, the team now practices on Fridays, devoting an hour straight to short-game work at their home course of Jacaranda West.
And even when the Indians hit the links together for casual rounds, Adams encourages them to play scrambles — a type of golf game in which a team of golfers takes the best shot at every opportunity, regardless of who hit it.
While the added exercises have certainly paid off on the course, the Indians insist they’re worth their while off the course, too.
“I think if we are all playing good, how we want to, we can definitely do something,” Mellen said of the postseason, which begins the week of Oct. 24 with district tournaments. “Everyone here treats each other well. We’re one big family.”
Here's a little more on the top four Venice boys golfers:
Chapin Beach-Smith
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Years playing golf: Seven
Years with the varsity golf team: Two
Best score this year (9 holes): 34 at Jacaranda West
Best score this year (18 holes): 72 at Eaglebrooke in Lakeland
Best score ever: 67 at a course in Arizona
Goals: “Going to states and winning it. For me, individually, the goal is to go to college and play golf.”
Anthony Lohbauer
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 160 pounds
Years playing golf: 10
Years with the varsity golf team: Two
Best score this year (9 holes): 36 at Valencia in Naples
Best score this year (18 holes): 74 at Jenkins Invitational
Best score ever: 70 at a course in North Carolina
Goals: “I want to be a good team leader as a senior and help guide some of these younger guys. Making states is a big goal for us.”
Harrison Adams
Grade: Junior
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 155
Years playing golf: 12
Years with the varsity golf team:
Best score this year (9 holes): 34 at Jacaranda West
Best score this year (18 holes): 72 at Jacaranda West
Best score ever: 68 at Jacaranda West
Goals: “At least to make states, and if we make it there, win it. I think we can make it because we have a solid five, and if we all shoot well we can make good enough scores.”
Kevin Mellen
Grade: Junior
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 pounds
Years playing golf: Eight
Years with the varsity golf team:
Best score this year (9 holes): 36 at Jacaranda West
Best score this year (18 holes): 79 at a course in Illinois
Best score ever: 74 at a course in Illinois
Goals: “For the team, the goal is definitely to go to states and win states. Individually, if we’re not playing well as a team, I just have to play the best I can to give us our best shot.”
