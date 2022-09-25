VHS Boys Golf

The Venice High boys golf team poses together after its annual fundraiser that precludes the John Ryan Invitational -- the first even of the season. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The number 300 means more to the Venice High boys golf team than the amount of yards their golf ball travels on a well-struck drive.

It’s a number the Indians chase each time they tee it up for 18 holes, with the idea that a four-man score of 300 — or 75 strokes per player — is roughly what it takes to make the state tournament.

Beach-Smith

Chapin Beach-Smith 


Lohbauer

Anthony Lohbauer 
Adams

Harrison Adams 
Mellen

Kevin Mellen 
