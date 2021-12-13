Boys soccer

Mantas and Bobcats draw The Lemon Bay and North Port boys soccer teams opened up a two-match week with a 1-1 draw on Monday night at North Port High School.

Nick Zidanavicius was assisted by Cole Kimball on the Mantas’ only goal while Vitalis Zidanavicius made six saves in goal.

The Bobcats (3-5-2) and Mantas (4-3-1) will play again on Wednesday night at Lemon Bay High.

Tarpons blow by NorthTyler Amaral scored a pair of goals as the Charlotte boys soccer team beat North Fort Myers, 4-1, on Monday night. Kade Pena and Brady Hall also scored for the Tarpons while Alexander Cash made three saves in goal.

Charlotte (6-2) will host Sarasota Military Academy at 6 p.m. tonight.

Girls basketball

Mantas comeback falls shortThe Lemon Bay girls basketball team stayed close in the first quarter, but three straight 3-pointers to end the first half gave IMG Academy Blue a cushion on the way to a 52-45 win. The Lady Mantas battled back to cut the lead to five, but could not get any closer. They were led by freshman Maya Collins with 15 points.

Lemon Bay (3-5) will host Port Charlotte on Tuesday night at 6.

Venice pummeled by RamsThe Venice girls basketball team lost, 82-47, to Riverview on Monday night at the TeePee in a district matchup.

Venice (5-3) will host DeSoto County tonight at 7 p.m.

Staff report

