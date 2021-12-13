Mantas and Bobcats draw The Lemon Bay and North Port boys soccer teams opened up a two-match week with a 1-1 draw on Monday night at North Port High School.
Nick Zidanavicius was assisted by Cole Kimball on the Mantas’ only goal while Vitalis Zidanavicius made six saves in goal.
The Bobcats (3-5-2) and Mantas (4-3-1) will play again on Wednesday night at Lemon Bay High.
Tarpons blow by NorthTyler Amaral scored a pair of goals as the Charlotte boys soccer team beat North Fort Myers, 4-1, on Monday night. Kade Pena and Brady Hall also scored for the Tarpons while Alexander Cash made three saves in goal.
Charlotte (6-2) will host Sarasota Military Academy at 6 p.m. tonight.
Girls basketball
Mantas comeback falls shortThe Lemon Bay girls basketball team stayed close in the first quarter, but three straight 3-pointers to end the first half gave IMG Academy Blue a cushion on the way to a 52-45 win. The Lady Mantas battled back to cut the lead to five, but could not get any closer. They were led by freshman Maya Collins with 15 points.
Lemon Bay (3-5) will host Port Charlotte on Tuesday night at 6.
Venice pummeled by RamsThe Venice girls basketball team lost, 82-47, to Riverview on Monday night at the TeePee in a district matchup.
Venice (5-3) will host DeSoto County tonight at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.