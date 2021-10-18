Volleyball

Lakewood Ranch beats Bobcats

The North Port girls volleyball team (6-18) was swept by Lakewood Ranch in a district tournament matchup on Monday.

The Mustangs (18-8) won in straight sets (25-16, 25-11, 25-3) at Lakewood Ranch.

Community Christian falls

Port Charlotte’s Community Christian volleyball team lost to Southwest Florida Christian (Fort Myers) in Monday’s playoff match by a score of 3-0.

Boys golfDeSoto gets forfeit

The DeSoto County High boys golf won by forfeit against Booker on Monday.

Staff reports

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments