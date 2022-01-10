Browne, Peacock finish second in votingVenice senior quarterback Ryan Browne finished in second place in voting for Mr. Florida Football.
Browne earned 130 points, second only to Lake Gibson running back Jaylon Glover with 155 points.
Indians coach John Peacock finished second in voting for Florida Coach of the Year, earning 140 points. Matt Thomspon (157 points), the coach who led Jesuit (Tampa) to the 6A state title, inched him out for the award.
Girls basketball
Pirates blow by Bishop VerotThree Lady Pirates scored in double figures as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team beat Bishop Verot, 68-27, on Monday night.
Bryanna Griffiths (15 points) led the scoring as Aryianna Lockey-Progl (13 points), Yani Hall (13 points) and Delaini Morris (nine points, seven assists, seven steals) all contributed strong performances in the blowout win.
Port Charlotte (12-4) will host Lakewood Ranch tonight at 7 p.m.
O’Leary returns, Indians winTessa O’Leary opened the season as the leading scorer for the Venice girls basketball team before a leg injury forced her to miss over a month.
The freshman return on Monday night in a 59-33 win over Lakewood Ranch — scoring eight points with four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Along with O’Leary, Addison Ivery led the scoring with 15 points while Ella Opsatnick added nine points and six rebounds and Zoe O’Leary and Jayda Lanham scored eight points each.
Venice (8-3) will play at Cardinal Mooney tonight at 7.
Boys soccer
Bulldogs top PiratesThe DeSoto County boys soccer team scored a 3-1 road victory on Monday night against Port Charlotte.
The Bulldogs (10-1), who led 1-0 at the half, received goals from Manuel Loyola, Sam Etiene and Cesar Maldonado as well as two assists from Alejandro Garcia.
DeSoto next hosts Booker on Thursday night. The Pirates (2-10) play at Venice on Wednesday.
Mantas hold off CougarsThe Lemon Bay boys soccer team had another strong defensive performance in a 2-1 win over Cardinal Mooney on Monday night.
The Mantas have allowed just four goals over their past five matches. Goalkeeper Vitalis Zidanavicius helped keep that streak going with three saves.
Offensively, Michael Greggs and Tanner Martin scored on assists by Jacob Szatkowski and Nick Zidanavicius, respectively.
Lemon Bay (6-4-2) will play at Island Coast on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
