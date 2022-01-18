Boys basketball
Tarpons slam Fort Myers
Charlotte and Fort Myers are no longer district rivals, but the Tarpons still gained a measure of vengeance against the Green Wave with a 75-48 romp on the road Tuesday.
In their first meeting since Fort Myers outlasted Charlotte in three overtimes for the district championship last season, the Tarpons got out to a fast start and forced multiple Green Wave turnovers.
John Gamble led the Tarpons (10-7) with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, while D.J. Woods had 22 points and 3 rebounds.
Next up for Charlotte is FSU School on Friday during the first day of the Wally Keller Classic. The Seminoles are coached by former Heisman Trophy winner and NBA player, Charlie Ward.
Girls basketballMantas pull away from Bobcats
The North Port girls basketball scored a 52-43 victory Lemon Bay on Tuesday night.
The Mantas (9-10) went into the fourth quarter down by four points. Freshman Maya Collins led Lemon Bay with 20 points.
The Bobcats improved to 9-11 with the victory, they host DeSoto County on Thursday night. Lemon Bay travels to the Out of Door Academy on Thursday.
Kinville, Tyler strong in loss
The DeSoto County girls basketball team lost, 55-46, to Avon Park on Tuesday night despite strong performances from Lazaiya Kinville and Zeri Tyler.
Tyler led the offense with 15 points while Kinville was close behind with 14. However, the Bulldogs defense allowed 18 points in both the first and third quarters as the lead slipped out of reach.
DeSoto County (9-8) will play at North Port on Thursday night at 7.
Boys soccerBuenrostro hat trick powers Bulldogs
Juan Buenrostro scored three goals as he led the DeSoto County boys soccer team to a 5-2 win over Bayshore on Tuesday night.
Sam Etiene and Cesar Maldonado each added a goal apiece as the Bulldogs pulled away to move to 11-1 on the season.
DeSoto County will host its regular season finale against Kathleen on Friday night at 7.
Tarpons shut out in finale
The Charlotte boys soccer team lost, 1-0, against Sarasota in its regular season finale on Tuesday night.
Alexander Cash recorded two saves in goal for the Tarpons.
“We have a little time to regroup and get back on track for the playoffs,” Tarpons coach Greg Winkler said. “Except for one mistake on a corner kick, our defense only allowed two shots. We have to get our attackers on the same page if we want to accomplish our goals this season.”
Bobcats lose by one
The North Port boys soccer team fell, 2-1, to Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday night.
Michael Olszewski scored the lone goal for the Bobcats in the loss.
North Port (6-6-3) will play at Mariner on Thursday night at 7:30 before heading to Venice on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.