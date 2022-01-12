Boys basketball

Bobcats top Braden River in OT

The North Port boys basketball team defeated Braden River, 47-41, in overtime on Wednesday.

The Bobcats (8-7) were down by three points with 12 seconds to go when Jose Santiago hit a three-pointer to send it into OT.

James King led the way with 17 points and six rebounds and Elijah Lubsey added 10 points and eight rebounds.

North Port hosts Booker on Friday night.

Boys soccerZidanavicius hat trick leads Mantas

Nick Zidanavicius scored three goals as he led the Lemon Bay boys soccer team to a 7-1 win over Island Coast on Wednesday night.

Cole Kimball, Michael Greggs, Ethan Grossenbacher and Liam Porter each added one goal apiece — assisted by Logan Ho, Tanner Martin, Zidanavicius and Greggs — as the Mantas pulled away.

Vitalis Zidanavicius recorded five saves in goal.

Lemon Bay (7-4-2) will host Port Charlotte at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Girls basketballPirates hold on against Mustangs

Delaini Morris led the Port Charlotte girls basketball team with 16 points and nine rebounds as she helped the Pirates pull away in a 48-35 win over Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday night.

Aryianna Lockey-Progl also stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists while Bryanna Griffiths added six points and eight rebounds.

Port Charlotte (13-4) will host Lemon Bay tonight at 5:30.

Staff reports

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments