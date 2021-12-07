Boys basketball
Lemon Bay slams SMA
The Lemon Bay boys basketball team scored a decisive 66-29 victory over the winless Sarasota Military Academy on Tuesday night.
The Mantas (2-3) opened the game with a 12-5 first quarter run and dominanted from that point forward, holding the Eagles to just 12 points in the second half.
Lemon Bay hosts DeSoto County on Friday night.
Riverview edges North Port
In a game of runs, Riverview outlasted North Port for a 60-51 win on Tuesday night.
Maxx Huml had a team-high 13 points. He also grabbed 4 rebounds and dished 3 assists. James King added 9 points and 6 boards as the Bobcats fell to 3-2 on the season. Next up is a home date with Sarasota on Friday.
Bulldogs fall on road
DeSoto Country remained winless against a tough schedule on Tuesday, falling on the road at McKeel Academy, 68-50.
The Bulldogs will try to get on the winning track Friday at Lemon Bay.
Girls basketballO’Leary drops 24 in blowout
Freshman center Zoe O’Leary scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as she led the Venice girls basketball team to a 67-26 win over Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday night.
Makenna Wright added 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and three assists in an all-around performance as Venice pulled away early.
The Lady Indians were up, 17-2, after the first quarter and also won the third quarter, 28-3, on the way to a running-clock finish.
Venice (5-2) will host Riverview in a district matchup on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
Mantas win in balanced effort
Lemon Bay opened up a 14-0 lead and never let up on the way to a 50-35 win over Bayshore on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Taylor Orris led Lemon Bay with 12 points, closely followed by freshman Maya Collins with 11 and junior Bre Carroll, who scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
Lemon Bay (3-3) will travel to play at DeSoto County on Thursday night at 7.
Boys soccerVenice stays unbeaten
The Venice boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 3-1 win over Evangelical Christian on Tuesday evening.
Brendan Reilly, Sebastien Somezini and Anthony Williams each scored for the Indians in the win.
Venice (4-0-2) will host Palmetto this evening at 5:45 p.m.
Charlotte shuts out Braden River
Dylan Salomon scored a pair of goals and Alexander Cash made nine saves in goal as the Charlotte boys soccer team defeated Braden River, 4-0, on Tuesday night.
Tyler Amaral (1 goal, 1 assist) and Levi Wooten (1 goal) also found the back of the net for the Tarpons to keep the lead comfortable.
“This was our first program win vs. Braden River,” coach Greg Winkler said. “Logan Sweet, Brady Hall, and Noah Rodriguez stood out defensively. We are starting to figure this young team out.”
Charlotte (5-3) plays at North Port on Thursday night at 7.
Girls soccerImagine remains unbeaten
The Sharks finally broke through against Bradenton Christian on Tuesday, defeating the Panthers, 6-2.
Maddie Wiggin scored three gials while Addy Rattai, Haily Sauline and Stella Tracy scored, as well. Mallory Gordon accounted for a pair of assists. Rattai and Wiggin also had assists.
The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak against Bradenton Christian. The Sharks improved to 4-0-1 on the season. Next up is a match against Charlotte on Thursday.
