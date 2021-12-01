Boys basketball

Bishop Verot 50, Lemon Bay 33

The Lemon Bay boys basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season with a 50-33 loss to Bishop Verot on Wednesday night.

The Vikings opened with a 15-5 run to hold a 10-point advantage after the first quarter and never looked back. Ethan Tipton and Jacob O'Brien scored 14 points each to lead Bishop Verot.

The Mantas look to bounce back against Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.

Imagine 53, SMA 52

Imagine School at North Port boys basketball team (1-1) edged the Sarasota Military Academy 53-52 to pick up its first victory on the season Wednesday night.

The Sharks go on the road Friday night to take on Parrish Community.

Girls basketball

Venice 61, Manatee 16

The Venice High girls basketball team destroyed Manatee 61-16 on Wednesday night.

The two teams were actually tied at 5-5 after the first quarter, but the Indians (4-1) pulled away, outscoring the Hurricanes 21-3 in the second.

Venice will next host Port Charlotte on Monday night.

