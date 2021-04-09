Baseball

Charlotte 4, Parrish Community 2

John Busha broke a 2-2 with a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, then came around to score on Justin Moss' single as the Tarpons snapped a two-game skid.

Busha also doubled in his first at-bat and scored on Quaid Goff's two-out home run in the first inning.

Mason Henderson was the beneficiary of Busha's heroics. He picked up the win with five innings of work, allowing nothing after a two-run first inning while scattering three hits and a walk. He struck out eight. Zach Schooley picked up the save with two scoreless innings in relief.

Charlotte improved to 8-9 in advance of a rematch with Lemon Bay on Tuesday in Punta Gorda.

