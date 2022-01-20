Boys basketball
Bray battles in loss to Cougars
SARASOTA — No one would have blamed Austin Bray if he didn’t suit up for the Venice boys basketball team on Thursday night at Cardinal Mooney.
The Indians senior forward won a state championship as a tight end with the football team a month ago, and he plans on continuing to play the sport at the next level.
When he rolled his ankle in practice earlier this week, it seemed inevitable that he would rest to avoid further injury.
However, Bray didn’t give a second thought to playing, leading the Indians with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-53 loss to the Cougars.
Despite the loss, Bray said he didn’t regret the decision.
“Like two days ago I rolled my ankle in practice and it hurt pretty bad,” Bray said. “I missed practice yesterday, but the swelling went down today. I have it pretty taped up.
“It wasn’t a hard decision. After the first time we played Mooney (63-60 loss), I didn’t want to sit on the sidelines.”
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward wasn’t used to having the ball in his hands during football season — finishing this past year with 15 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown — but he has been a key cog in the paint for the basketball team.
The Indians (6-8) will play Winter Haven on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. in the Wally Keller Classic at Charlotte High School.
Mantas ground Eagles
Lemon Bay erupted for 40 points in the first half and cruised to a 69-37 romp against visiting Sarasota Military on Thursday.
The Mantas snapped a four-game losing streak behind four players scoring in double figures. Jacob Newcomb led the way with 18 points. Daniel Childs delivered 13 while Gabe Arritt and Zak Morrill scored 11 and 10, respectively.
The win boosts Lemon Bay’s record to 6-11 ahead of Saturday’s game against Evangelical Christian at the Wally Keller Classic.
Bulldogs slay Dragons
At Arcadia, DeSoto County got back on the winning track Thursday, trouncing Lake Placid, 67-49.
For the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-8 on the season, it marked their third win in four games and their second game back after a two-week COVID-19 pause.
DeSoto will stay busy, traveling to Discovery on Friday before completing their home-and-home with Lake Placid (7-8) on Monday.
Girls basketballBobcats bury Bulldogs
Jessica Stewart and Hailey Cohen led the North Port girls basketball team to a 52-41 win over DeSoto County on Thursday night.
Stewart (13 points) and Cohen (11 points) led the way on offense for the Bobcats to win a third straight game.
North Port (10-11) will host Palmetto next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
