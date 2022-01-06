Boys soccer

Bobcats blow by North

The North Port boys soccer team had no trouble beating North Fort Myers in a 7-0 beatdown on Thursday night.

Juan Solis and Chris Vega led the offense with a pair of goals each while Nick Volack, Andrew Gibbons and Paul Khalio added a goal apiece.

North Port (4-4-3) will play at Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday night.

Girls basketballBulldogs beat up Wildcats

The DeSoto County girls basketball team beat Hardee, 64-23, on Thursday night in a running-clock win.

Trenity Morales led the scoring with 23 points while Lazaiya Kinville (21 points) and Zeri Tyler (18 points) also had big offensive performances.

DeSoto County (6-7) will host LaBelle tonight.

