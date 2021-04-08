Baseball
DeSoto County 10, Fort Meade 1
Lane Fullerton continued to excel on the mound for the Bulldogs, winning his third consecutive decision as DeSoto County pulled away on the road.
Fullerton scattered five hits and two walks allowing one run while striking out nine over five innings. By the time Fort Meade dented him for the run, DeSoto County had built a 6-0 lead.
Logan Adams, who signed with South Florida State College on Wednesday, went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and three runs scored. Aiden Roe also had a three-hit night as the Bulldogs peppered Fort Meade for 13 hits overall. Adams and Roe each stole a pair of bases, as well.
DeSoto County improved to 6-13 by winning the rubber match of the three-game series.
Clearwater 6, Venice 2
The Venice baseball team lost, 6-2, to Calvary Christian on Thursday night in Clearwater.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Michael Robertson knocked in Stephen Deans on an RBI double to left field.
However, Venice allowed runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings as the lead slipped away.
Venice (12-6) will host Calvary Christian at 7 tonight.
SoftballVenice 16, Port Charlotte 1
The Venice softball team scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to a 16-1 run-rule win over Port Charlotte in four innings on Thursday night.
Nine Indians recorded hits on the night as pitchers Bailey Riggins and Layne Preece combined to allow just one run.
Port Charlotte Mickey Coslor (2-for-2, run) was the only Pirate to record a hit.
Venice (16-3) will host Charlotte on Friday and Port Charlotte (4-11) will host Cypress Lake next Tuesday.
DeSoto County 17, Christian King’s 1
The DeSoto County softball team beat South Florida Christian King’s, 17-1, by run-rule on Thursday night.
Kaylie Rhoden allowed two hits and struck out six over three innings in the circle for the Bulldogs while every starter in the lineup recorded at least one hit.
DeSoto County (10-8) will play its regular season finale at Southeast on Tuesday.
