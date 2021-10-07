SARASOTA — The Venice High volleyball team dropped a pair of early sets at Cardinal Mooney and couldn’t rally, falling, 3-1 (14-25, 23-25, 25-21, 17-25) to the Cougars on Thursday evening.
Cougars junior outside hitter and Texas commit Jordan Byrd was nearly unstoppable — raining down 29 kills with at least six kills in each set as she continually provided her team with points in the clutch.
Though the Indians (16-7) controlled the third set to hold off a sweep, service errors and receiving errors proved to be too much to overcome.
“We just really weren’t in sync tonight,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “Our offense was not what we’ve been used to this year. They say the team that wins the serve-pass game wins 80% of matches, and they definitely beat us in that tonight.
“A lot of mental mistakes tonight. I’m not sure we would have beaten many teams tonight, which is a shame.”
Lemon Bay rolls
The Lemon Bay volleyball team (18-1) continued its dominant season with a straight set victory over Evangelical Christian (Fort Myers) Thursday night.
The Mantas were in control throughout the match, defeating the Sentinels (6-15) 25-3, 25-9, 25-8.
Lemon Bay faces Port Charlotte and Naples this weekend.
DeSoto falls to Imagine
The DeSoto County High volleyball team (11-13) lost in four sets to the Imagine School at North Port (13-9) on Thursday.
Boys golfBulldogs win by over 100
The DeSoto County boys golf team beat Avon Park, 170-277, on Thursday afternoon.
Freshman Marquez Angeles led the team with an even-par 36 while Gael Barajas (43), Austin Evans (45) and Porter Nedley (46) rounded out the scoring for DeSoto County.
Indians all break 40 in win over Sailors
The Venice boys golf team had five players break 40 as the Indians beat Sarasota, 151-155, on Thursday afternoon.
Chapin Smith (37), Marcus Keck (37), John Piroli (38), Anthony Lohbauer (39), Harrison Adams (39) all shot under 40 to inch out Sarasota.
