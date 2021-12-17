The Lemon Bay High girls basketball team defeated Bonita Springs 52-35 on Friday night.
The Lady Mantas (4-6) scored the first nine points and never looked back and controlled the game.
Freshman Maya Collins exploded for a career high 28 points, 8 steals, and 4 assists.
Lemon Bay hosts Dunbar on Monday in the Ryon D. Provencher Classic at Lemon Bay.
Pirates inch by Evangelical Christian
Three Lady Pirates scored in double figures on Friday night as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team beat Evangelical Christian, 62-58.
Bryanna Griffiths led the offense with 16 points and eight rebounds while Delaini Morris added 14 points and nine rebounds and five assists and Aryianna Lockey-Progl scored 11 with five steals and four assists.
Port Charlotte (10-2) will play Pikesville (Kentucky) in a tournament at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
Boys basketballDeSoto wins
The DeSoto County boys basketball team picked up its second consecutive victory, with a forfeit win in-between, after opening the season with five straight losses.
The Bulldogs defeated Hardee 79-66 on Friday night.
DeSoto next plays Evangelical Christian on Monday afternoon.
Boys soccerMantas beat Four Corners
The Lemon Bay boys soccer team held off Four Corners (Davenport) for a 3-1 win on Friday night.
JJ Powers, Jacob Szatkowski and Tanner Martin each scored for Lemon Bay while Vitalis Zidanavicius recorded eight saves in goal.
The Mantas (5-3-2) will be off until it hosts DeSoto County at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Girls soccerLemon Bay mercy-rules Four Corners
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team had no problem blowing by Four Corners (Davenport) on Friday, winning 8-0 in a shortened game.
The Lady Mantas (9-4-1) will host Port Charlotte at 7 p.m. Jan. 10.
