Boys basketball

Charlotte knocks off Parrish

The Charlotte High basketball team defeated previously unbeaten Parrish Community 63-29 on Wednesday night.

The Tarpons (3-3) jumped out to a 23-12 lead after one quarter of play and led 32-13 at the half.

Boys soccerBraden River edges Venice

The Venice boys soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to Braden River on Wednesday.

The Indians fall to 4-3-2 on the season with the loss.

Venice travels to take on Lakewood Ranch on the road at 7 p.m. Friday night.

