Boys basketball

Mantas charge past Oasis

Lemon Bay took a school-record 9 charges as it pulled away from Oasis, 71-61, on Tuesday.

Gabe Arritt took five of the charge calls, one off the team record of six, set by Cade Huber in 2018. Meanwhile Jacob Newcomb scored a game-high 28 points for the Mantas, who have now won three of their past four games.

Zak Morrill chipped in 18. Lemon Bay (5-7) will play host to Port Charlotte on Friday, seeking a home-and-home split of this season’s series. The Pirates nipped Lemon Bay 50-42 at Port Charlotte on Dec. 14.

Imagine tumbles on road

Playing just 24 hours after a hard-fought game against Braden River, Imagine started slow and never recovered in a 66-42 loss at Sarasota Christian.

The Sharks returned from their winter break on Monday and pushed Braden River to the limit before falling, 44-40. Tuesday, Imagine fell in a 15-3 hole after one quarter and could never close the gap.

With the defeat, Imagine fell to 3-5 on the season. The Sharks will return to action Friday at Gulf Coast HEAT.

Girls basketballLemon Bay tops Oasis

The Lemon Bay girls basketball team scored a 49-39 victory over Oasis on Tuesday.

The Lady Mantas outscored the Sharks 22-8 in the third quarter to pull away for good. Freshman Maya Collins led the way with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Lemon Bay have won 5 out of the last 6 and move above .500 to an 8-7 record on the year.

North Port falls at Riverview

Rachel Harris scored 13 points as she led the North Port in a 50-29 loss at Riverview on Tuesday night.

North Port (7-9) will next play at Sarasota on Jan. 11.

