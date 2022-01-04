Lemon Bay took a school-record 9 charges as it pulled away from Oasis, 71-61, on Tuesday.
Gabe Arritt took five of the charge calls, one off the team record of six, set by Cade Huber in 2018. Meanwhile Jacob Newcomb scored a game-high 28 points for the Mantas, who have now won three of their past four games.
Zak Morrill chipped in 18. Lemon Bay (5-7) will play host to Port Charlotte on Friday, seeking a home-and-home split of this season’s series. The Pirates nipped Lemon Bay 50-42 at Port Charlotte on Dec. 14.
Imagine tumbles on road
Playing just 24 hours after a hard-fought game against Braden River, Imagine started slow and never recovered in a 66-42 loss at Sarasota Christian.
The Sharks returned from their winter break on Monday and pushed Braden River to the limit before falling, 44-40. Tuesday, Imagine fell in a 15-3 hole after one quarter and could never close the gap.
With the defeat, Imagine fell to 3-5 on the season. The Sharks will return to action Friday at Gulf Coast HEAT.
Girls basketballLemon Bay tops Oasis
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team scored a 49-39 victory over Oasis on Tuesday.
The Lady Mantas outscored the Sharks 22-8 in the third quarter to pull away for good. Freshman Maya Collins led the way with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Lemon Bay have won 5 out of the last 6 and move above .500 to an 8-7 record on the year.
North Port falls at Riverview
Rachel Harris scored 13 points as she led the North Port in a 50-29 loss at Riverview on Tuesday night.
North Port (7-9) will next play at Sarasota on Jan. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.