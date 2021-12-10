Boys basketball

Bobcats sink Sailors

North Port got 19 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists from Elijah Lubsey en route to a 50-45 victory at home against Sarasota.

In a district matchup, North Port protected its lead by going 8 of 8 from the free throw line in the final minute.

With the win, North Port improves to 4-2 on the year and will return to action next week with games against Bayshore and Venice.

Indians pick up 1st win

The Venice boys basketball team (1-3) picked up its first win of the season Friday night with a 62-37 victory over Booker High School.

Shea Cullum led the Indians with 16 points, while Keegan Burroughs added 13 and Isiah Levine kicked in 12.

The Indians have been short-handed this season with some players still playing with the football team as it gears up for the state championship game.

Girls basketballPort Charlotte slams DeSoto

The Port Charlotte girls basketball team scored a 51-30 victory over DeSoto County on Friday night.

Delaini Morris led Lady Pirates (8-2) with 12 points and 13 rebounds while Aryianna Lockey-Progl had 11 points, 3 steals and 2 assists and Bryanna Griffiths grabbed 12 rebounds to go with 9 points.

Zeri Taylor led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Lazaiya Kinville had 12.

Port Charlotte plays at Lemon Bay on Tuesday.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 8-2 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 4-5.

