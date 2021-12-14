Bobcats bomb BruinsNorth Port fell behind early, but pulled away late to earn a 56-41 road victory at Bayshore on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats (5-2) started slow, falling in an 11-6 hole, but knotted the game at 17-17 by halftime. North Port then broke out for 20 points in the third quarter to create some breathing room and held the Bruins at bay for the remainder of the contest.
Three players reached double figures for North Port, led by Elijah Lubsey, who scored 16 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and dished 4 assists. Maxx Huml had 12 points while James King tacked on 10.
Next up for the Bobcats is a big home date with Venice on Thursday.
Venice scuttles SailorsVenice went on the road Tuesday and pulled out a 61-50 win against Sarasota.
After losing their first three games, the Indians have now won two of their past three. Venice will stay on the road to close out the week, traveling to North Port on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Pirates outpace MantasThe Port Charlotte girls basketball team defeated Lemon Bay 55-44 on Tuesday night.
The Mantas (3-6) could not overcome at 13-4 second quarter deficit and was down 32-16 at the half. They cut it to 6 points with three minutes to go, but went cold down the stretch.
Delaini Morris led the Pirates with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals, while Taleah Yfantides added 9 points and 5 rebounds and Bryanna Griffiths had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Taylor Orris led Lemon Bay with a game-high 16 points.
The Mantas host Bonita Springs on Friday, while Port Charlotte welcomes in Evangelical Christian.
Indians beat Bulldogs againThe Venice girls basketball rebounded from a Monday-night loss to Riverview with a 42-37 win over DeSoto County on Tuesday night — the second time beating the Bulldogs this season.
Makenna Wright scored eight on Tuesday night as she led the Lady Indians in a balanced effort.
Venice (6-3) will host North Port on Friday night at 7.
