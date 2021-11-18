Indians top Mantas in opener

VENICE — Jeremy Martin wasn’t exactly sure what to expect from his Venice girls basketball team on Thursday night.

The Lady Indians started three freshmen, a sophomore and a senior as they hosted Lemon Bay — a team coming off a 50-15 win over Hardee — in the season opener at the TeePee.

It didn’t take long for Martin to see the potential his team has, though.

Venice (1-0) forced the Lady Mantas into 22 first-half turnovers as they turned aggressive defense into breakaway layups time after time on the way to a running-clock 59-25 finish.

“I didn’t think we were going to be able to score like this,” Martin said. “I mean, we’re young. We had one senior out there. This is just one game though.

“We have Riverview on Monday.”

Venice debuted several new players including freshmen starters Addison Ivery, Tessa O’Leary and Zoe O’Leary along with freshman Shea Brown and junior transfer Makayla Rassbach off the bench.

When it was all said and done, nearly every Venice player got on the court — combining for 21 steals, with at least four players scoring eight points. Tessa O’Leary led the way with 12 points.

As the Indians were stretching their lead, the Mantas couldn’t get out of their own way.

Sloppy and ill-timed passes helped Venice’s lead balloon from 20-7 after the first quarter to 47-14 by halftime on the way to an early finish.

DeSoto 41, Sebring 35

The DeSoto County High girls basketball team evened its record at 1-1 Thursday night with a 41-35 victory over Sebring.

The Bulldogs host Palmetto tonight.

Riverview 69, North Port 44

The North Port girls basketball dropped its season opener to Riverview, 69-44, on Thursday night.

The Bobcats will try to get in the win column against East Bay next Friday.

