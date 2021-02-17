Boys soccer

North Port wins regional quarters

The North Port boys’ soccer team advanced to the regional semifinals on Wednesday night with 1-0 victory at Fort Myers.

The Bobcats’ Jeremiah Bohdanets scored the game’s only goal with an assist from freshman Cayden Thomas in the first half.

BaseballLemon Bay 8, Southeast 0

The Manta Rays sped past Southeast on the basepaths, swiping 14 bases, while three pitchers combined on a no-hitter for a memorable season-opening victory

Jason Lepage, Bryce Nolls and Liam Porter shut down the Southeast bats. Meanwhile Lemon Bay cranked out 10 hits, led by Joel Vasquez – who went 3-for-4 with a stolen base – and Ryan Mickey, who was 4-for-4 with three stolen bases.

Girls tennisPort Charlotte 6, Charlotte 1

Cassidy Gibbs and Maddie Francis keyed the Pirates’ victory Tuesday against rival Charlotte by winning their singles matches.


No. 1 Gibbs defeated Charlotte’s Halayna Roberson in a marathon 3-6, 6-1, 10-8 match. Francis took the No. 2 match against Paige Kehoe, 6-3, 6-1.

Charlotte got on the board with Sophia Bender’s 7-5, 6-1 win at No.3 against Nuha Jarrah.

The Port Charlotte doubles tandem of Francis and Summerlin Williams rounded out match play with an 8-4 win against Roberson and Kehoe. Charlotte, which has just three players, forfeited the last two singles matches and the No. 2 doubles.

Port Charlotte improved to 1-1, rebounding after a season-opening loss last week at Lemon Bay.

Lemon Bay 6, Oasis 1

The Manta Rays improved to 3-1 on the season by swamping Oasis.

Lemon Bay won four of the five singles matches, then swept doubles. Mantas No. 1 Marie L’Abbe defeated Jaqueline Hair 6-3, 6-3. Rosey Lowder took No. 3 with a 6-2, 6-4 win against AnnMarie Pommerehne. Elizabeth Schum needed a tiebreaker but still won in straight sets at No. 4 against Cecilia Menendez, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Fabiana Artigas won at No. 5 against Leah Kuchuk, 6-2, 6-1.

Oasis got its lone point in No. 2 singles, where Sasha Hamilton outlasted Lemon Bay’s Jordan Shirley 5-7, 7-5, (10-3).

L’Abbe and Shirley won No. 1 doubles against Hair and Pommerehne 8-2, while Lowder and Schum dispatched Menendez and Adriana Freedle, 8-1.

