Mantas defeat Golden Gate

The Lemon Bay girls basketball topped Golden Gate 40-24 on Monday

The Lady Mantas used a 20-4 second quarter run to pull away and never looked back in the first round of the Queen of Palms Classic at Evangelical Christian School.

Freshman Maya Collins led Lemon Bay with 14 points.

Lemon Bay plays Gateway Charter in the Queen of Palms today at noon.

Staff report

