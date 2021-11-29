Girls basketball

North Port holds off DeSoto

Jessica Stewart led the North Port girls basketball team with a double-double in a 64-50 win over DeSoto County on Monday night.

Stewart scored 13 points with 10 rebounds while Rachael Harris and Gwen Tskukalas each added 11 points.

Pirates clobber Sarasaota Christian

Yani Hall scored 17 points as she led the Port Charlotte girls basketball team to a 65-23 win over Sarasota Christian on Monday night.

Aryianna Lockey-Progl added 12 points, five steals and five assists while Delaini Morris had nine points and seven rebounds.

Boys soccer

Mantas shut out Pirates

Four different Lemon Bay boys soccer players scored as the Mantas beat Port Charlotte, 4-0, on Monday night.

Michael Greggs, Nick Zidanavicius, Logan Ho and Liam Porter each scored while Vitalis Zidanavicius had four saves in goal.

