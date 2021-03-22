Baseball
CSN 5, Port Charlotte 1
Misfortune in the field and bad luck at the plate sent Port Charlotte to defeat Monday against the Community School of Naples.
Port Charlotte (1-9) spotted the Seahawks (5-5) two extra outs in the first inning, resulting in three unearned runs against Pirates starter Stephen Lomski.
“We gave them five outs and that resulted in three runs,” Pirates coach Rodney Taylor said. “It’s kind of hard when you come out and spot them three. If we play clean, it could have been a different story.”
Port Charlotte got a run back in the third inning. No. 9 hitter Jeffrey Vivian reached base on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on Ethan Zylstra’s two-out single and went to third on a wild pitch. Jeremie Swafford worked a walk to load the bases, then Landon Carter was beaned to bring Vivian home.
A chance to perhaps tie the game or take the lead was lost when Steve Nagy’s well struck line drive to the left-center field gap was run down by the Seahawks.
Nagy’s near-miss was one of several. Carter put a charge into a ball in the first inning that was chased down in deep center field. Swafford, Lomski and Xony Almanzar also saw possible extra-base hits taken away.
“Their outfield did a good job of tracking,” Taylor said. “We hit a lot in the gap, but they just got to them. We lifted it a little bit, but they were still hit hard.”
Port Charlotte did manage to rap out eight hits, including a double by Vivian. Zylstra, Nagy, Almazar and Vivian reached base twice.
The Pirates will return to action Thursday on the road at South Fort Myers. Tuesday’s home game against Southwest Florida Christian was canceled due to coronavirus concerns at SWFC.
Softball
Charlotte 2, North Port 1
Laci Hendrickson outdueled Taylor Roche as the Tarpons rallied past the Bobcats on Monday.
The game was scoreless until the sixth when North Port’s Kelsey Raducci doubled, moved to third on a ground out, then scored on Jasmine Rachel’s sacrifice fly.
Charlotte (5-2) answered immediately. Amber Chumbley doubled to lead off Charlotte’s half of the sixth, and eventually scored when she beat the throw home on Dylan Anthony’s bunt. Later in the inning, Jasmine Jones delivered the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded bunt single.
That was all Hendrickson needed as she went the distance, allowing just the one hit while striking out seven and walking two. Roche took the loss, allowing four hits and striking out 10 in six innings for North Port (4-5).
