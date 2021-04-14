BOYS TENNIS
Lemon Bay second at District 2A-12
At Cape Coral, Lemon Bay came up on the wrong side of multiple tiebreakers but still managed to finish second and advance to regionals out of the District 2A-12 tournament.
The host, Cape Coral, won four of five singles match titles and swept doubles on its way to 18 team points. Lemon Bay was on the wrong side of Cape Coral’s four singles wins, with two falling in third set tiebreaks.
At No. 2, Cape Coral’s Trevor Sullivan outlasted Lemon Bay’s Hunter Andres, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6. At No. 4, Valentino Carvelli, beat Lemon Bay’s Austin Lowder, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9.
The No. 2 doubles team of Lowder and Andres also went to overtime against Cape Coral duo Carvelli and Sullivan before falling, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
“We had a shot at tying (Cape Coral) today, but all of our guys had to win,” Lemon Bay coach Seamus McCarthy said. “We had some tough ones.”
By finishing second, Lemon Bay advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinal at Sebring. The Mantas traveled to Sebring on March 25 and lost, 6-1.
“They’re a tough team,” McCarthy said. “We lost, but with a couple of tiebreakers, so it’s doable, but we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game on that nice, two-hour drive.”
BASEBALLPort Charlotte 9, North Port 4
At North Port, the visiting Pirates stayed hot, striking for seven runs in the fourth inning and pounding out 12 hits overall.
Eight of nine hitters in the Port Charlotte lineup collected at least one hit, led by Jeremie Swafford’s three, which included a double. Ethan Zylstra and Michael Weidner each drove in a pair of runs.
Port Charlotte used six hits and two walks to pummel the Bobcats during the big fourth inning. Zylstra’s double was the key hit, driving in two runs and, in the moment, extending the lead to 5-1.
Brandon Long went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in for North Port.
Port Charlotte’s third consecutive win improves the Pirates to 6-11 heading into Friday’s road date at Lely. North Port fell to 10-11 before its Friday rematch on the road at Lemon Bay.
Lemon Bay 14, Imagine 1
At Englewood, the Manta Rays erupted for 11 runs in the second inning and cruised to an easy win, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Lemon Bay (16-4) had just six hits but drew nine walks. During the second-inning scoring spree, Mason Boltinghouse delivered the crippling blow – a bases-loaded triple.
Three Lemon Bay pitchers allowed a total of three hits, pitched around three walks and struck out six.
Next up for the Mantas is a rematch with North Port at home on Friday. North Port defeated Lemon Bay 6-2 last week.
