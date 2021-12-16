Boys soccer

Charlotte edges Port Charlotte

The Charlotte boys soccer defeated Port Charlotte 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Tarpons improved to 7-2 on the season, while the Pirates fell 1-9.

Charlotte next plays Clewiston on Jan. 6 while Port Charlotte hosts Sarasota tonight.

Girls basketballDeSoto tops Sebring

The DeSoto County girls basketball team defeated Sebring 61-49 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-6 on the season. They face Cardinal Neumann at 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

Staff reports

